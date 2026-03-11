Padres Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for $6.1 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are coming off a 2025 season in which they orchestrated one of the most aggressive trade deadlines in MLB history.

Could they do it again in 2026?

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa listed the top 10 trade deadline candidates heading into 2026, and linked the Padres to Minnesota Twins All-Star starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

Ryan, 29, feels like a lock to be moved at this year's deadline as the Twins are expected to be one of the worst teams in MLB this season. The Twins had a fire sale at last year's deadline, but held on to Ryan, who could now be the best player traded this season.

Ryan is coming off his first career All-Star campaign in 2025 where he pitched 171 innings, sporting a 3.42 ERA with 194 strikeouts. He was in the 84th percentile in expected batting average (.209) and strikeout percentage (28.2%) while finishing in the 87th percentile in walk percentage (5.7%).

Ryan and the Twins avoided arbitration with a one-year deal that guarantees $6.2 million as it has a $13 million mutual option in 2027 with a $100,000 buyout. Ryan is set to hit free agency after the 2027 season.

Could the Padres trade for Joe Ryan ahead of this year's deadline?

Ryan is expected to be one of the most sought-after players at this year's deadline, and the Padres will certainly be in the mix with their need for a starting pitcher.

However, the question will be if the Padres have enough to entice the Twins — or, moreover, compete with another team's trade package.

The Padres have depleted their farm system over the last few years, and now have a bottom-ranked prospect pool in MLB. With that being said, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has never seemed to have an issue making a deal, always finding creative ways to acquire his top targets.

Axisa listed the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as potential landing spots for Ryan. Any contender in need of a starting pitcher will likely be interested in Ryan come July, as he would likely be the best starting pitcher available if the Detroit Tigers don't move Tarik Skubal.

What would a Padres trade package for Joe Ryan look like?

While it's difficult to predict what value Ryan (and the Padres farm system) will have in a couple months, a trade package for Ryan will likely cost the Padres multiple top-5 prospects considering their system is so weak.

Catcher Ethan Salas, who's hoping for a bounce back season, could always be a headliner. So, too, could left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft, who's passed Salas as the team's No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

The Twins won't be searching for much Major League ready talent, so top prospects or young, controllable talent will need to headline the package.

