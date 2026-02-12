Jackson Merrill Emphasizes Internal Focus as 2026 Season Approaches

As the San Diego Padres prepare for the 2026 MLB season, outfielder Jackson Merrill is keeping the team’s focus squarely where he believes it belongs: on their own performance. With the Los Angeles Dodgers making headlines for a star-studded offseason, Merrill made it clear that dwelling on a division rival’s moves isn’t the best strategy for success in San Diego.

Speaking about the hype surrounding the Dodgers’ additions, Merrill emphasized that obsessing over another team’s roster only creates unnecessary pressure.

“Tensing up on a specific team is counterproductive"

He noted, adding that the Padres need to approach Los Angeles the same way they would any other opponent. Rather than fixating on the Dodgers’ gains or projected dominance, Merrill believes the Padres must concentrate on improving their own execution, chemistry, and consistency.

That mindset reflects a broader tone within the Padres clubhouse as the organization looks to build on recent seasons and remain competitive in a loaded National League West. The Dodgers will undoubtedly remain a formidable rival, but Merrill’s message suggests that the Padres are prioritizing internal development over external noise. It’s a philosophy that can often separate teams that stay steady through a long season from those that let rivalries dictate their rhythm.

Merrill, one of the Padres’ promising outfielders, is coming off a solid 2025 campaign that showed both his potential and areas for growth. According to ESPN, he finished the season with a .264 batting average, 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a .774 OPS. While not yet at superstar levels, those numbers provided a strong foundation and reinforced his value as a developing contributor in San Diego’s lineup. His ability to impact games with both contact and emerging power made him a consistent presence throughout the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts expect Merrill to take another step forward. Projections suggest a batting average in the .264 to .271 range, with roughly 22 home runs and 80 or more RBIs. His on-base percentage is projected around .321, while his OPS is expected to land somewhere between the mid-.750s and low-.800s. On the basepaths, projections vary, but most analysts anticipate between 8 and 16 stolen bases, reflecting his athleticism and willingness to be aggressive when opportunities arise.

Those numbers point to a player on the rise who could become an increasingly important piece of the Padres’ offensive core. Continued development at the plate, particularly in driving the ball with more consistency, could elevate Merrill from a solid everyday contributor to a key player, following in the footsteps of Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Just as importantly, his defensive presence in the outfield and his steady approach to the game align with the mentality of prioritizing the team that he has expressed publicly.

As the 2026 season approaches, Merrill’s comments offer a glimpse into the Padres’ mindset. The rivalry with the Dodgers will always carry weight, especially in a division where every game matters. But if San Diego hopes to close the gap and contend deep into October, Merrill believes the focus must remain inward. For him and his teammates, success won’t come from watching Los Angeles, but will come from playing their own brand of baseball.