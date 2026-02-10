Padres Potential Lineup for 2026 Season Revealed

The San Diego Padres' potential lineup for the 2026 season has been revealed.

While Padres manager Craig Stammen will use spring training to evaluate the team's lineup construction for his inaugural season as skipper, the San Diego Union Tribune's Kevin Acee provided two potential lineups the Friars could use in 2026.

It is worthy to note the Padres can add or subtract in the coming six weeks, which means the lineup is subject to change.

Acee provided two versions of the Padres lineup, one against left-handed pitchers and the other against right-handed pitchers. The lineup construction against lefties figures to include either offseason addition Miguel Andujar or Gavin Sheets.

Stammen has already confirmed designated hitter will be a "revolving door" amongst players this season, but one candidate to man the position is Andujar.

“It’s probably a spot that we’re going to keep open throughout the season, be able to give Manny [Machado] a day DH-ing, Xander [Bogaerts] a day DH-ing, Fernando [Tatis Jr.], [Ramón] Laureano, [Jackson] Merrill,” Stammen said at FanFest. “I think it’s a strategic way to keep those guys a little fresher during the season.”

Against lefties in 2025, the veteran hit .389 with a .986 OPS across 93 plate appearances. Therefore, Andujar could certainly be a new addition to the Padres lineup against lefties.

As for the Padres lineup against right-handed starters, the Padres will include left-handed hitter Sung-Mun Song (another offseason addition by the Friars).

The team will reportedly slow-play Song's transition from the KBO to MLB, similar to what the team did with Ha-Seong Kim in 2020. Song figures to feature in the Padres lineup against righties this season.

Stammen is determined to be flexible with the Padres lineup throughout the season as he feels the versatile contruction could help when changes need to be made.

“My goal is to be flexible with it,” Stammen told Acee. “Some people say you should be able to turn out the same batting order every day. That limits you when you really do need to make a change.”

Here's what the Padres lineup could look like in 2026:

Potential Padres Lineup vs Left-Handed Pitchers

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Ramon Laureano, LF Manny Machado, 3B Jackson Merrill, CF Miguel Andujar, DH Gavin Sheets, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS Jake Cronenworth, 2B Freddy Fermin, C

Potential Padres Lineup vs Right-Handed Pitchers

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Ramon Laureano, LF Gavin Sheets, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS Jake Cronenworth, 2B Sung-Mun Song, DH Freddy Fermin, C

When Do the Padres Play Their First Spring Training Game?

The Padres play their first Cactus League game of spring training on Feb. 20 against the Seattle Mariners, with whom the team shares the Peoria Sports Complex with.

Padres pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday and the first full squad workout is set to take place Feb. 15.

