Looking Back at the Padres' Wild Trade Deadline: Did the Moves Pay Off?
The San Diego Padres were ambitious at the trade deadline, making five trades to bolster their lineup ahead of the postseason.
Despite their efforts, the Padres bowed out in the Wild Card round against the Chicago Cubs.
Now, with their season over and a busy offseason to come, the Padres are short several prospects, leaving many to wonder if their deadline shopping spree was worth the cost.
The short answer to the question is no. The Padres failed to make the World Series yet again in 2025, and still finshed behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Looking more in depth, however, the answer isn't so simple. The Padres may have missed out this season, but acquired many pieces which could benefit them in the long run. To better understand the value of each move, we will be categorizing them into the good, the bad and the neutral.
The Good
Padres acquire RHP Mason Miller, LHP J.P. Sears
Athletics acquire SS Leo De Vries, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Baez, RHP Eduarniel Nunez
This was easily the Padres' biggest trade of the deadline, and probably their most successful. Despite sending off MLB's No. 3 prospect Leo De Vries, the Padres landed one of baseball's most elite and in-demand relievers, who still has two years of team control.
Miller played 22 regular season games with the Padres, and didn't allow a run in his final 20 appearances of 2025. He had an ERA of 0.77 during his time with the Padres in the regular season.
While J.P. Sears didn't quite provide the value they wanted in his few starts at the MLB level, Miller will be an asset for the team over the next few seasons, and will hopefully be extended beyond 2027.
Padres acquire DH/1B Ryan O'Hearn, OF Ramon Laureano
Orioles acquire LHP Boston Bateman, RHP Tyson Neighbors, RHP Tanner Smith, SS Brandon Butterworth, SS Cobb Hightower, 1B Victor Figueroa
The Padres gave up a lot in this trade for just one year of All-Star Ryan O'Hearn and an aging Ramon Laureano, however their investment paid off during the regular season.
Laureano quickly became the star of the trade, providing a much-needed left fielder and a solid bat to the Padres until a fracture in his finger took him out for the 2025 postseason. The outfielder had a .812 OPS and hit nine home runs in his 50 games with the Friars. Laureano likely has another year in San Diego, as he has a $6.5 milion club option on his contract for 2026.
O'Hearn was a little slower on the uptake, posting a .737 OPS in San Diego, and will likely not return next season.
The Padres gave up four Top 30 prospects in this deal, however given the return they got in Laureano, it's still a win in my eyes.
The Neutral
Padres acquire C Freddy Fermin
Royals acquire RHP Ryan Bergert and RHP Stephen Kolek
The Padres had a dire need for some offense — and defense, for that matter — at catcher this season, and their solution was Freddy Fermin. The catcher had a solid defensive season, posting a plus-2 fielding run value, but didn't quite get going at the plate with just a .617 OPS.
Despite this he was a solid option for the Padres, and will be a big part of 2026's roster. The issue with this trade is what the Padres gave up.
Bergert, 25, had a 2.78 ERA with the Padres, working from both the rotation and the bullpen. Kolek finished the season with a 3.51 ERA, and had plenty of solid moments in the rotation.
The Padres are in dire need of starting pitching ahead of 2026, but only time will tell how this trade plays out.
Padres acquire IF Will Wagner
Blue Jays acquire C Brandon Valenzuela
Of all the trades the Padres made at the trade deadline, this was the least important.
Wagner spent most of his time this season after coming to the Padres in the minor leagues, however could provide some useful depth next season with the likely departure of Jose Iglesias in the offseason.
Valenzuela wasn't a high price to pay either, having spent time in the minors since 2018 and sitting around the .700 OPS mark throughout his career.
The Bad
Padres acquire LHP Nestor Cortes, SS Jorge Quintana
Brewers acquire OF Brandon Lockridge
Nestor Cortes was the main piece in this trade, but his time in San Diego wasn't quite what either party would've liked.
Cortes came off the injured list three days after joining the Padres, posting a 5.47 ERA through his six starts with the Padres. He received losses in half of his starts, allowing three or more runs in each of those starts.
He landed back on the injured list at the beginning of September, and didn't return before the end of the season.
The Padres gave up Brandon Lockridge, a valuable outfield depth piece, and struggled later in the season with his absence. Quintana is just 18 years old, however, and there is still plenty of time for this trade to turn into a positive for the Friars.
