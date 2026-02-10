Luis Arraez Became Drain on Padres Offense, Says Insider

Former San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez became a drain on offense, according to the San Diego Union Tribune's Kevin Acee.

Arraez, a three-time batting champion, struggled throughout the 2025 season. The 28-year-old averaged .292 with eight home runs, 61 runs batted in, and an OPS of .719.

His inconsistent production last season took a toll on the Padres offense as he hit second in the lineup for 130 games out of 162.

"As Arraez skidded to the worst campaign of his career, tying for the second-most games in MLB with three or more hits but also going stretches of games without a single hit, he became a drain on the offense," Acee wrote.

The Padres had several questions to answer this season, including bringing back Arraez, who joined the Friars in May 2024 via trade. The Miami Marlins sent their second baseman to San Diego in exchange for a reliever and three prospects.

Arraez earned his third batting title as a member of the Padres in 2024, becoming the first player in MLB history to win a batting title with three different teams. He also earned the accolade in three consecutive seasons.

Former manager Mike Shildt constantly referred to Arraez as the three-time batting champ, but his down year at the plate and where he hit in the order inevitably hurt the Padres last season.

Where Did Luis Arraez Sign in Free Agency?

That won't be a problem for the Friars in 2026 as Arraez signed with the San Francisco Giants as a free agent this offseason. The infielder inked a one-year, $12 million deal to join the NL rival.

Arraez is a unique player given his elite bat-to-ball skills, but there was much discourse surrounding his drastic drop in batting average last season from .318 in 2024 to .292 in 2025. The former Padre's approach at the plate was questioned in 2025 because of his ongoing struggles.

While Arraez was in the 100th percentile for strikeout and whiff percentage amongst qualified hitters, the infielder's slap hitting mantra received much criticism.

The Padres always saw Arraez's value, but his dip in batting average last season likely gave the team reason to move on from the infielder.

The Friars are set to host the Giants in a three-game series beginning March 30. The series will be Arraez's first time returning to Petco Park, not as a friend, but as a foe.

Latest Padres News