Nick Castellanos Joins Padres, Bolstering Lineup Depth for 2026

John Heyman has confirmed that two-time All-Star Nick Castellanos will sign with the San Diego Padres, pending a physical.

The former Phillies outfielder joins San Diego following a four-year stint in Philadelphia that never fully panned out. After signing a five-year free-agent contract in 2022, Castellanos was let go and allowed to hit the open market. The Phillies will pay nearly all of the remaining $20 million on his deal, with the Padres responsible only for the prorated league minimum.

Castellanos will be some combo of DH, 1B and OF for Padres. RF is booked obvs. Signed pending physical. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 14, 2026

In San Diego, Castellanos brings a high-ceiling bat that could elevate the lineup’s depth to the top tier of the National League. The move comes after last week’s addition of Miguel Andujar, giving first-year manager Craig Stammen a few difficult lineup combinations.

Castellanos experienced a roller-coaster tenure in Philadelphia after an impressive 140 wRC+ season with Cincinnati in 2021 that resulted in a nine figure contract. The tenure included All-Star appearances, playoff moments and walk-offs, but also locker room controversy - including the infamous dugout beer incident - inconsistent production and heavy media scrutiny.

Castellanos remained healthy in Philadelphia, logging 2,477 plate appearances across four seasons. He totaled 82 home runs and posted a 100 wRC+, but accumulated just 0.8 WAR during that stretch.

His best season came in 2023, when he hit 29 home runs, drove in 106 runs and produced a 108 wRC+. Despite back-to-back solid seasons in 2023 and 2024 with a 100-plus wRC+, he is coming off his worst full-season campaign, finishing with 17 home runs, 72 RBIs and a 90 wRC+.

He’ll look to rebound in what is likely a smaller role with San Diego. Left-handed slugger Gavin Sheets was recently named the starting first baseman, though he could shift to DH and platoon with Castellanos depending on matchups.

Last season, Castellanos struggled against both left- and right-handed pitching, posting a 91 or lower wRC+ in each split. In the two previous seasons, however, he dominated southpaws with a 147 wRC+ in 2023 and a 125 mark in 2024. Sheets, meanwhile, produced an 89 wRC+ in same-handed matchups compared to a 119 wRC+ against right-handers in 2025.

The biggest question mark, however, is how Castellanos fits alongside Andujar, who recently signed a one-year, $4 million deal. Both players profile as platoon specialists who have historically hit left-handed pitching well. The most likely early-season alignment would see Andujar and Sheets platoon at first base, with Castellanos getting the first opportunity at regular DH at-bats given his career's pedigree.

The revamped lineup could look something like this:

Fernando Tatis Jr. Jackson Merrill Manny Machado Ramon Laureano Gavin Sheets/Miguel Andujar Xander Bogaerts Jake Cronenworth Nick Castellanos Freddy Fermin

On one hand, Castellanos is coming off a down season despite a fortunate .298 BABIP. On the other hand, he previously carried a reputation as one of baseball’s better hitters, posting consecutive 120-plus wRC+ seasons with Detroit in 2018 and 2019.

Even if he doesn’t fully recapture that form, the move represents a low-risk bet with Philadelphia covering all of his salary.

Castellanos marks Preller’s final notable offensive addition of the offseason as he shifts focus toward last-minute pitching depth.