One Young Pitcher Is Set to Stand Out Early at Padres Spring Training

The NFL season is over as Padres pitchers and catchers report to the Peoria spring training complex throughout the week. While Joe Musgrove’s return from injury and a bullpen stacked with flamethrowers project to headline February camp, it’s top prospect Kruz Schoolcraft who could make his presence felt early.

The 18-year-old left-hander was drafted by San Diego in the first round as the 25th overall pick of the 2025 draft. Despite not being a top-10 selection, his physical tools and power arm have already sent his prospect stock soaring.

At 6-foot-8 and 229 pounds, Schoolcraft was recently named the Padres’ lone representative on MLB’s updated Top 100 prospects list, taking the spot previously held by his future battery mate Ethan Salas.

LHP Kruz Schoolcraft joins the Top 100 Prospects list following the graduation of Colson Montgomery.



More on the 6-foot-8 #Padres' 2025 1st-rounder whose heater could tick up higher than 97 mph: https://t.co/Bje3BsChAV pic.twitter.com/b8ft4htR4n — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 18, 2025

He earned that ranking despite having just one professional appearance - a 1 2/3-inning outing with four strikeouts and two earned runs for Single-A Lake Elsinore. The upside is obvious. In his final documented bullpen session before that appearance on Aug. 30, Schoolcraft showcased elite power, consistently sitting 97–99 mph with his fastball while pairing it with a changeup that touched 90 mph. That kind of velocity from a recently drafted high school arm is so rare.

With spring training approaching, Schoolcraft now has a chance to build on those early impressions. His fastball and changeup currently grade at 60, while his slider and command sit at 50. There has been little indication that the breaking ball is a priority for development at this stage, due to the health risks associated with throwing a lot of sliders at such a young age.

The fastball and changeup, however, could realistically push toward 65–70 grades before camp even concludes. This will mark his first extended opportunity to face professional hitters, and there’s little doubt the left-handed phenom is ready for the challenge.

Expect Schoolcraft to establish his presence within the organization before games even begin later this month. The Padres’ pitching staff has talent, but it lacks juice - at least among the starters. Closer Mason Miller is in a category of his own when it comes to flamethrowing.

With Dylan Cease gone, the rotation no longer features an arm that can consistently sit above 94 mph. Schoolcraft may not be refined enough to make his MLB debut this season, but hard-throwing left-handers have a history of moving quickly through farm systems. Garrett Crochet did exactly that in 2020, debuting for the White Sox in the same year he was drafted.

The current rotation has two clear weaknesses: a lack of left-handed pitching and a lack of velocity. Schoolcraft addresses both simply by being in camp. With spring training representing his first chance to test himself at the highest level, expect him to begin carving out his path as the future of the Padres’ pitching staff.