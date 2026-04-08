Padres' AJ Preller Has Uncertain Future With Team, Says Insider

The San Diego Padres have been close to a World Series, but have yet to bring a championship to the city in president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's tenure with organization.

His time could be running out.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres must find success in 2026 or the organization could potentially part ways with Preller under new ownership.

The Padres are expected to shatter the MLB record for the largest sale of a franchise which was set by the New York Mets in 2020 when they were purchased for $2.4 million by Steve Cohen.

"That said, Preller’s future past 2026 remains uncertain," Lin wrote. "No one directly involved will confirm the terms of his recent extension, but most indications are that he is now under contract through 2028. If a billionaire owner wants to handpick their own general manager, moving on from Preller would represent a relatively small expense.

"So, it’s a big year for the Padres. And few in the organization have more at stake than Preller, who at least possesses some financial security."

Preller has been in charge of the Padres since the 2014 season. This year mark his 12th full season with the organization.

Preller has orchestrated the most successful period in franchise history, with the Padres reaching the playoffs in four of the last six years. The team went as far as the National League Championship Series in 2022 after San Diego took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Before the Padres locked in Preller with a contract extension this offseason, the team's president of baseball operations expressed pride in the work they've done throughout his tenure, but also relayed a desire to go a step further.

“I love being here, love San Diego,” Preller said. “I feel good about the work we’ve done as a group. And, again, we still have some unfinished business. So that’s really the motivation -- for the city of San Diego to go out and win and to be a part of it.”

Preller's highlights as Padres president of baseball operations are numerous, but there are a few that stand out.

Here are four of Preller's top moves with the Padres; perhaps he will have a few more in 2026 that will be remembered for years to come:

Acquiring Fernando Tatis Jr. from the Chicago White Sox Acquiring Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals Trio of trades to acquire Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove Trading four prospects, including Leo De Vries, for Mason Miller

The Padres are off to a 6-6 start in 2026 as the starting rotation finds its way and the lineup adjusts to different batting orders. One could argue the pressure is on manager Craig Stammen to find success in his inaugural season as Padres skipper.

However, the latest report indicates the stakes are highest for Preller as his future at the helm of the organization remains far from secure.

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