Padres CEO Addresses City Connect Jersey Leaks

San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner addressed the reported leaks of the team's new City Connect jerseys.

Alleged photos of the new uniforms leaked on social media. If the images are accurate, the new look for the Padres would be drastically different from their previous City Connect jersey.

We’ve got an apparent leak of the Padres new City Connect uniforms



(via u/j_f10res) pic.twitter.com/IW5xh6840N — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 23, 2026

The Friars retired their polarizing mint and pink threads following the conclusion of the 2025 season. The team first debuted the City Connect uniforms in 2022, and they have been worn for every Friday home game since.

The upcoming change for the 2026 season is a part of the normal cycle for the Nike-produced uniforms. The leaked photos show a navy base with a primarily orange trim. The patch on the arm appears to include a skeleton.

There's been much discourse surrounding the leaked photos among the fanbase, and the Padres CEO chimed in.

Greupner didn't reveal whether the leaked photos of the new City Connect jerseys were legitimate. He also stated there isn't a set date for the new uniforms to be debuted, only that they will be unveiled come sometime in April.

"I can neither confirm nor deny that any of the multiple leaks are true or not. All we are going to continue to say is that they will debut in April. Don't believe dates that have been thrown out there, we have not yet confirmed a date," Greupner said.

"When the time is right, we will give the date. And we will give everything around the uniforms and also the thinking behind why we made some of the changes and additions that we made. And why we believe these uniforms can be even more impactful than the first iteration. So, super excited to debut them in April."

We have all seen the social media posts about the “leaked” Padres City Connect uniforms debuting in April. I asked @Padres CEO Eric Greupner about those posts and City Connect rumors… pic.twitter.com/hUW0OT6EIB — Marie Coronel (@MarieCoronelSD) March 24, 2026

Padres Lose to Tigers on Opening Day

The Padres opened the season with a loss against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Nick Pivetta took the mound for the first Opening Day start of his career. He lasted just three innings, allowing six runs.

The Padres will have a chance to avenge their loss on Friday against newest Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez. The offense will need to get out to a faster start, while Michael King will look to do better than Pivetta in his season opener.

First pitch for Friday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT.

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