Padres Could Break MLB Sale Record as Bidding War Emerges

The quickly moving sale of the Padres has taken another step forward, as three legitimate buyers have emerged. Bids are expected by the end of the month, with San Diego aiming to spark a bidding war among some of the wealthiest potential owners in sports.

The team's current officials have made their expectations clear:

Timely with bids and able to buy above the team's current value.

Financial capabilities to continue the late Peter Seidler's commitment to building a championship organization.

Obviously, keep the Padres in San Diego.

The most recent valuation by Sportico placed the Padres at $2.31 billion, already a significant jump from Forbes’ $1.95 billion estimate last March. The growth is striking when considering that Seidler and his ownership group purchased the franchise in 2012 for just $800 million. It’s incredible how much investing in an organization increases its value.

While the Padres’ technical valuation sits closer to $2 billion, the Seidler family is reportedly seeking $3 billion in the sale. The current record for the most expensive MLB franchise purchase is the New York Mets’ $2.42 billion sale to Steve Cohen in 2020. The Seidlers are looking to shatter that number.

3 Owners are in a huge bidding war for Padres ownership right now. Chelsea owner, ROMA owner, and GS Warriors owner. Current ownership is prioritizing someone who CAN continue to commit finances to the teams payroll. — Gregory Spicer (@Greg_Spicer_) February 6, 2026

The three confirmed bidders willing to make that commitment are Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin and Chelsea ownership group member José Feliciano. Each brings a unique background that makes their potential ownership of the Padres intriguing.

Lacob would bring a championship pedigree from Golden State. While most of his current teams are based in the Bay Area, his camp has stated he intends to keep the Padres in San Diego.

With an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion, Lacob would fall in the lower half of MLB ownership by wealth. It is unlikely he could compete financially with the Dodgers or Mets. However, if a salary cap were ever implemented, Lacob has proven in the NBA that he can build a championship organization with financial structure.

Feliciano enters the picture with an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion, in addition to the financial backing of his ownership group. While they would not be the richest ownership group in baseball, they would possess the resources needed to invest in the roster. Feliciano would also continue to generate funds through his primary ventures.

The Puerto Rican investor owns Clearlake Capital, a highly successful private equity firm based in Santa Monica, and is part of the Chelsea F.C. ownership group in England. He earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton and an MBA from Stanford, strengthening his ties to California.

The final confirmed bidder is AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin. The American billionaire was born in San Diego, giving him a personal and emotional connection to the franchise. Friedkin would enter MLB as the third-richest owner and the second-wealthiest individual owner, trailing only Steve Cohen of the Mets. With an estimated net worth of $10 billion, Friedkin would almost certainly have the ability to raise the Padres’ payroll to levels comparable with the Mets and Blue Jays.

A condition for the new Padres ownership should be the ability to write Skubal a blank check next summer. Won’t do it? No team for you. — Gregory Spicer (@Greg_Spicer_) February 6, 2026

The Dodgers would remain in a tier of their own until a salary cap is introduced, but prioritizing an owner with the financial strength to invest aggressively in payroll is critical for San Diego’s long-term competitiveness.