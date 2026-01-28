The Padres are in the Mix for C.J. Abrams - If They Can Afford Him

There’s another former player on the Padres’ radar alongside pitcher Nick Martinez: C.J. Abrams. The All-Star shortstop was traded to the Nationals in the Juan Soto deal that will forever be remembered as general manager A.J. Preller’s biggest miss. Soto spent just one full season in San Diego before being dealt to the Yankees.

As for Abrams and the other prospects involved - James Wood and MacKenzie Gore - their development progressed well in Washington. The Nationals’ rebuild is now coming full circle, as they have already moved Gore and are reportedly listening to offers for Abrams.

The Padres are one of four teams listed as potential destinations for the star shortstop, along with the Red Sox, Yankees and Mariners. Abrams remains one of the brightest young shortstops in baseball, finishing last season with 19 home runs, 31 stolen bases and a 107 wRC+ at age 25.

In San Diego, Abrams would likely shift to second base, which shouldn’t be an issue given his defensive ability. Paired with Xander Bogaerts, the two would form one of the best middle infields in baseball, combining for 17.1 defensive outs above average, according to FanGraphs.

Here’s what a projected lineup could look like:

Fernando Tatis Jr.

C.J. Abrams

Manny Machado

Jackson Merrill

Ramón Laureano

Gavin Sheets

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth

Freddy Fermin

It’s remarkable how much impact a left-handed bat like Abrams could have on the lineup. Cronenworth suddenly becomes the best No. 8 hitter in baseball, and the order would have no clear weaknesses. It would also be a nightmare for opposing coaches, with the lefty-righty pattern maintained throughout.

From a contract standpoint, the move makes sense for the Padres, who have limited payroll flexibility. Abrams is set to earn just $4.2 million in 2026, followed by two additional arbitration years before reaching free agency. That three-year window aligns with San Diego’s realistic timeline for the supporting cast around Machado and Tatis.

For Washington, the goal is to move Abrams well before free agency to maximize return, knowing the Nationals won’t contend during his remaining arbitration years. While the controllability is attractive for San Diego, the cost would be steep. Washington reportedly declined a top-50 prospect offer, and the Padres don’t currently have anyone ranked that high in their farm system.

As a result, one of San Diego’s top two prospects - Ethan Salas or Kruz Schoolcraft - would likely need to be included in a larger package involving five or more assets.

It’s a tough price to cough up, but the payoff is clear. With National League rivals like the Mets and Dodgers adding elite talent at every turn, the Padres may have to push all-in if they truly believe this is their remaining contention window.