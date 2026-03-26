The San Diego Padres released left-hander pitcher D.J. Snelten from the organization just ahead of Opening Day of the 2026 season, per the team's minor league transaction log on MiLB.com.

Snelten was officially released by the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Padres' Triple-A affiliate.

Snelten, 33, signed with the Padres in December on a minor league deal. The longtime minor leaguer was assigned to Triple-A El Paso, where he was expected to open the 2026 season.

Snelten made one appearance in Cactus League play for the Padres, allowing one run over one inning for a 9.00 ERA. Now, he's released to free agency before the season even begins.

DJ Snelten Career

Snelten was initially drafted by the Padres in the 30th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, but elected to go to college instead.

Snelten was then drafted by the San Francisco Giants three years later in the ninth round of the 2013 draft. He worked his way through the Giants organization and was ranked inside the team's top 30 prospects in 2018, when he made his MLB debut.

Snelten made four appearances for the Giants at the big league level in 2018, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings for a 10.38 ERA. He was designated for assignment in May and claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

After the 2018 season — which he finished with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate — Snelten signed with the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association.

He then got his next MLB opportunity with the Tampa Bay Rays, and bounced around the league with the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox over the next handful of seasons. He also played with multiple teams in the Mexican League.

Snelten's most recent MLB team before the Padres was the White Sox, with whom he spent a couple months with in early 2025. He then got this opportunity with the Padres for a few months, but is now heading back to free agency.

In seven career minor league seasons, Snelten has a 3.65 ERA with 455 strikeouts across 446.1 innings pitched. Across parts of three seasons at Triple-A, he has a 4.67 ERA with 136 strikeouts over 135 innings pitched.

Snelten will now head back to free agency, where he'll continue to push for a return to MLB.

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