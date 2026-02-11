Padres Expected to Sign Starting Pitcher on One Condition

The San Diego Padres are expected to sign a starting pitcher in the coming weeks — on one condition.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are in the market for a starter but only if the pitcher comes at the right price. Acee believes in this case, right means cheap.

"The Padres will almost certainly continue their streak of acquiring a starting pitcher during spring training that they believe can make a significant contribution to their rotation," Acee writes.

"However, it might be a while, and it might not be quite the caliber of pitcher they have brought on in recent years.

"Without getting highly creative, the team does not have much left in its budget for 2026."

While the Padres may not have much left to spend this offseason, the front office wasn't shy inking deals throughout the winter. The Friars re-signed Michael King to a three-year, $75 million contract.

The Padres also added KBO infielder Sung-Mun Song on a four-year, $15 million deal. Last week, the team continued to add to the roster with the one-year signing of veteran bat Miguel Andujar.

This winter was a stark difference from last offseason, where the Padres didn't spend big and lost out on international free agent Roki Sasaki. Regardless, it appears Preller will once again have to get creative in his pursuit of another arm.

While the Padres' offseason has seen several subtractions such as the departures of closer Robert Suarez and starter Dylan Cease, the Friars managed to retain King to anchor the rotation.

The rotation now requires depth as King and Joe Musgrove both present injury concerns. Additionally, Nick Pivetta's expected ERA of 3.99 indicates his performance will likely wane in 2026.

Therefore, adding one more starter is crucial for the Padres.

What Starting Pitchers are Still Available on the Free Agent Market?

Right-handed pitchers Zack Littell and Walker Buehler are two starters still available. Littell posted a 3.81 ERA with 130 strikeouts across 186.2 innings of work last season.

Buehler is more of a reclamation project, but pitching coach Ruben Niebla has been credited with transforming struggling pitchers. The right-hander sported a 4.93 ERA with 92 strikeouts across 126 innings pitched in 2025.

The Padres will likely have a new name in the starting rotation by the time Opening Day rolls around, but the caliber of the signing will largely depend on the price of the pitcher.

