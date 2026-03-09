Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Makes WBC History With Grand Slam for Dominican Republic
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently suiting up for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
He made history on Monday in the team's matchup against Israel.
Tatis hit a second inning grand slam to break the game open, 5-0. According to MLB researcher Sarah Langs, it was the first grand slam for the Dominican Republic in WBC history.
