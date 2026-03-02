Why The World Baseball Classic is Crucial for $15 Million Star Staying With Padres

The San Diego Padres are without a handful of key players at spring training as the World Baseball Classic gets set to kick off this week.

Seven Padres — Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Mason Miller, Wandy Peralta, Alek Jacob and Ron Marinaccio — are with their countries as they prepare to compete in the tournament. For the Padres still in Arizona, it's a great opportunity for some extra playing time and to prove they deserve a spot on the Opening Day roster.

One of those players is one of the Padres' biggest acquisitions this offseason in Korean infielder Sung-Mun Song.

Song, 29, signed a four-year, $15 million deal with the Padres this offseason after playing in the Korea Baseball Organization since 2015. After being a below-average hitter for the majority of his career, he broke out each of the last two seasons, and was ready for his next challenge in MLB.

Song signed with the Padres, who famously developed another Korean infielder in Ha-Seong Kim. Now, they'll look to do the same with Song, who isn't representing Korea in the WBC and is instead focusing on his debut season in the major leagues.

With three everyday starters gone for the next couple weeks, Song will see an uptick in playing time, and will have the opportunity to prove he deserves to break camp with the club.

What do Padres need to see from Sung-Mun Song?

The Padres know Song will need some time to get caught up to major league velocity. They went through the process with Kim, and will do the same with Song.

However, while that process plays out, the Padres want to see Song's versatility.

An infielder in the KBO, Song played a majority of his time at third base and second base while also sprinkling in some first base. The Padres want him to do more of the same, while also adding shortstop and the outfield to his repertoire.

Song says he hasn't played shortstop since middle school and doesn't remember ever playing in the outfield. That doesn't mean he's not up for the challenge, though.

“Whenever [manager Craig Stammen] needs me to,” Song said through interpreter Jun Yi of playing shortstop or the outfield. “It’s going to be different playing in the outfield or at shortstop. But if the team needs me to play it, then I have to prepare for it.”

Bogaerts is the Padres' everyday shortstop. Tatis is the everyday right fielder. That means San Diego will need replacements for both players over the next couple weeks, giving Song a perfect opportunity to test out his new positions.

Machado, the team's everyday third baseman, is also gone. The Padres know they'll need to spell Machado throughout the year, and Song should also get some opportunities to prove his worth at his natural position.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Song to showcase his ability all over the field, and give the Padres no choice but to include him on the Opening day roster in three weeks.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI