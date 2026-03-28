Padres' Jackson Merrill Sends Apology to Tigers' Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle's Major League Baseball career is off to a scorching hot start.

McGonigle has gone 5-for-8 across his first two games, driving in four runs. He also put together an unbelievable 10-pitch at-bat with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning of a tied game on Friday, culminating in a go-ahead, two-run single that helped the Tigers move to 2-0 on the year.

FULL AT-BAT: MLB's No. 2 prospect Kevin McGonigle won the epic 10-pitch battle 😳 https://t.co/qVdiiAexfs pic.twitter.com/dw2u3P0pdf — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

Everything has been going right for McGonigle thus far in his MLB career ... almost everything, that is.

In the top of the second inning on Friday night, McGonigle, coming off a four-hit MLB debut, crushed a ball to deep center field. San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill tracked it and played it perfectly, leaping above the wall to make the catch.

Merrill robbed McGonigle of what would have been his first career home run. He felt the need to apologize to the rookie after the game.

ABOUT THAT ACTION. pic.twitter.com/fCVhiT4TAy — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 28, 2026

“Sorry to Kev,” Merrill said. “I understand first homers are sick. But I gotta protect my boy [Michael King].”

Padres starter Michael King didn't allow an earned run on Friday, and he has Merrill to thank for it. It was a promising sign for a Padres starting rotation filled with question marks early in the year.

In the bottom half of the second inning, Merrill hit a double. He and McGonigle — playing shortstop for the Tigers — exchanged some friendly words when he arrived at second base.

“We were joking about it out there,” McGonigle said. “I looked over, and he said, 'My bad, my bad.' I said, 'Come on, at least let the first one go out.' But that was an unbelievable catch. [He’s a] great player.”

"You got four yesterday!" 🤣



Jackson Merrill didn't want Kevin McGonigle to get too greedy after his 4-hit MLB debut 😄 pic.twitter.com/30HsZ8xRq8 — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

McGonigle got the last laugh as he put the Tigers ahead in the eighth inning in their eventual 5-2 win. He's been everything Detroit could have asked for and more to open the season, and is clearly going to be a problem for opposing pitchers all year long.

As for Merrill, he's looking for a bounce back year after a 2025 season in which he spent three different stints on the injured list with various injuries.

Merill didn't have a bad year by any means — hitting .264 with 16 home runs, 67 RBIs and an OPS of .774 — but his numbers were down after an exceptional rookie year that saw him make the All-Star team, win a Silver Slugger, finish second in National League Rookie of the Year voting and finish top 10 in NL MVP voting.

The Padres need Merrill to become a true leader on this team alongside veterans Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

He's ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready to bring that energy every day, No. 1,” Merrill said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “That’s something I have to do is bring that energy, same smile, same eff-you attitude to the field. And then also just come in and don’t be afraid to speak. If I see something that can help the team, say it, don’t hold back. I’m ready to just be that guy, be the leader I’m supposed to be and play like I’m supposed to. That’s my (biggest) goal.”

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