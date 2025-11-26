Padres Lose Dylan Cease in First Blockbuster Free Agent Signing of Offseason

The Dylan Cease era in San Diego has officially ceased.

Cease is leaving the Padres for the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports Wednesday. His seven-year, $210 million contract was one the Padres — or any team — would be hard-pressed to match.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report the news.

It's the first blockbuster free agent signing of the 2025-26 offseason, and it sets up the 29-year-old pitcher to be the face of the Blue Jays' rotation as they look to defend their American League title.

The Padres gave Cease a qualifying offer, a one-year, $22 million contract for 2026, which the pitcher unsurprisingly rejected. Once Cease's contract with the Blue Jays is official, the Padres are entitled to draft-pick compensation — specifically, a pick after the completion of the fourth round of the next amateur draft in July.

Cease posted a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts this year. He allowed a career-high 21 home runs but proved as durable and deceptive as ever, making 32 starts and exceeding 200 strikeouts for the fifth consecutive season.

In spite of his relatively high ERA and 8-12 record, Cease was expected to command a hefty contract as one of the best available starters on the free agent market. His loss should hardly come as a surprise to the Padres.

Between Cease's durability and on the mound and his high swing-and-miss rate (33.4 percent, more than any qualified MLB pitcher last season), the reigning American League champions had a good reason to bet big on the right-hander's bounceback potential.

No pitcher has made more regular season starts over the last five seasons (162) or recorded more strikeouts (1,106). More than a mere innings-eater, Cease has a 3.72 ERA (114 ERA+) for the White Sox and Padres during his five-year run.

Cease's contract sets a high bar for his peers on the free agent market. He was projected to get $189 million over seven years by MLB Trade Rumors. The difference might reflect the premium Toronto had to pay to attract a player to Canada, where taxes and the value of the dollar stretch paychecks a bit farther.

It might also reflect a robust free agent market for starting pitchers — one the Padres now find themselves swimming in without Cease. Free agent Michael King could also be pitching elsewhere in 2026 after a couple strong seasons in San Diego.

The Padres originally acquired Cease from the White Sox for prospect Drew Thorpe and pitcher Steven Wilson, pitcher Jairo Iriarte, outfielder Samuel Zavala on March 13, 2024.

