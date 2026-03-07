Padres Manager Reveals Latest on Nick Pivetta's Arm Fatigue

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen provided an update on right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta, whose scheduled Cactus League start on Sunday was pushed back due to arm fatigue.

Stammen admitted Pivetta was dealing with some arm fatigue, but also said he wanted to work on some things with pitching coach Ruben Niebla.

“We’re just pushing him back a little bit," Stammen said. "He wants to work on a few things with Ruben. A little arm fatigue probably associated with it, too. But just giving him a little 'catch your breath' and get him back out there. Nothing major.”

Pivetta has made two starts this spring, allowing five earned runs over five innings for a 9.00 ERA. He has just two strikeouts to three walks and has allowed nine hits in what's been a rough showing for the 33-year-old.

He wasn't too worried after his first start, though, in which he allowed three runs over two innings of work.

“Felt good, body feels healthy,” Pivetta said. “I think that’s the most important thing. I would like to command the strike zone a little bit better and put away that guy hit the double. But other than that, just to come away healthy, feeling good, strong, happy with that.”

Pivetta had a career year in 2025 with the Padres, setting career highs in innings pitched (181.2), ERA (2.87), strikeouts (190) and wins (13). There was potentially some good luck involved, as his expected ERA was 3.99 and he ranked in the 45th percentile in chase percentage and 44th percentile in whiff percentage. Nevertheless, he posted for the Padres every time they needed him to, and stabilized a rotation that needed it.

This year, Pivetta will be needed even more, as Dylan Cease is on the Toronto Blue Jays and Michael King is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Moreover, Joe Musgrove hasn't pitched since 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and the rest of the rotation is full of question marks.

The Padres will hope these extra couple days help Pivetta get back on track, as Opening Day is less than three weeks away. Pivetta is likely the team's best option to start on Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers on March 26.

