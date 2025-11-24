Padres' Luis Arraez Receives Major Update on Free Agency

ESPN's Jeff Passan had a harsh prediction for San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez during the free agency period.

Arraez is in a league of his own when it comes to contact, ranking in the 100th percentile in squared-up percentage, whiff percentage and strikeout percentage. He won three consecutive batting titles from 2022-24, and led the National League in hits in 2025.

Despite this, Passan and many others don't believe Arraez will land a huge contract in free agency.

"At 28 years old, Luis Arráez is one of the youngest players available," Passan wrote. "Coming into the 2025 season, he won three consecutive batting titles. And this year, he led the NL in hits. It sounds like the résumé of someone primed to cash in.

"Instead, teams can't help but see Arráez for everything he isn't. Like, a passable defender. Or a source of any power. Or even a halfway decent baserunner.

"...Just not enough, in the minds of executives, to warrant a big-money deal. Arráez won't be begging for a job, by any means, but because poor defense pushed him from second to first base -- where he was not particularly adept, either -- and his .292 batting average was barely better than a league-average hitter, his contract offers won't be bustling.

"Arráez is genuinely great at what he does. What he does so great just happens not to be valued the way it used to be."

Despite his inability to generate power, Arraez still managed to post a .719 OPS, and has never ended a season below the .700 mark. He generates contact at an elite rate, and while he may not get on base via walk, he still finds himself on the base paths often.

Arraez is just one year removed from earning MVP votes in San Diego, and missed his first All-Star Games since 2021 in 2025. He is constantly batting at or above league average, with his numbers this season dropping just below.

Spotrac values Arraez at a five-year, $70.5 million contract, and could very well land a contract of that size if a high-slug team which values getting players on base comes knocking.

