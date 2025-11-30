Padres Sign Braves Outfielder in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres signed free agent outfielder Carlos Rodriguez to a minor league free agent deal.

Rodriguez is a career minor league player who has been well traveled around the league, playing with multiple organizations including the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

He signed with the Brewers as an international free agent in 2017, and the outfielder initially hit well in the minor leagues. However, in 2021, he struggled to produce during his time in High-A. By 2022, he improved and finished with a better average of .268.

In 2023, his first season in Double-A followed a similar pattern, with a poor initial season and then a much better one in the following year. He moved up to rank as the No. 34 prospect in the Brewers' farm system heading into 2024. During that year, he was promoted to Triple-A, but he failed to deliver.

He ended up electing free agency and signed a deal with the Braves in November last year. It was a non-guaranteed one-year contract that allowed him to keep a spot on the 40-man.

Rodriguez was still good enough to be ranked in the top 30 of the Atlanta Braves system. He hit .247/.320/.323 with eight homers and 33 RBIs, along with 17 steals during last season in Triple-A.

At 24, Rodriguez still has plenty of time to figure things out. If he performs well in the spring, he can at least secure a spot in Triple-A, and a place on the roster isn't out of the question.

The Padres have the right-field position secured with Fernando Tatis Jr., who will not be traded despite rumors about his future being in doubt.

Jackson Merrill is likely to play center field, leaving the left field spot as the clearest opportunity for Rodriguez to take.

Ramon Larueano is returning, and if he continues to perform like the former Oriole did last season for the Padres, then Rodriguez will be moved to a depth role even if the young player has a good spring training.

San Diego hired a new manager, Craig Stammen, who should allow a fresh start for the entire roster, giving Rodriguez hope that his major league debut will finally come.

