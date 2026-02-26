Padres' Manny Machado Defends Dodgers Ahead of 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become Major League Baseball's new "Evil Empire," winning back-to-back World Series championships and reloading this offseason by bringing in superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, however, doesn't think they're doing anything "evil".

Machado, who spent half a season with the Dodgers before joining the Padres in free agency in 2019, had nothing but praise for his former team and current rival when asked about their big spending.

“I (expletive) love it," Machado said recently, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I think every team should be doing it. They’re figured out a way to do it, and the (stuff) is (expletive) great for the game honestly. I think every team has the ability to do it. So, I hope all 30 teams could learn from it."

Machado even pointed to the spending of San Diego's late owner Peter Seidler as evidence that all 30 teams could be doing what the Dodgers are doing.

“I think a lot of teams have the ability to do what the Dodgers are doing," he said. "We started it a few years ago with Peter, so everyone could do it. It’s just a matter if they want to or not."

Machado's praise for the Dodgers comes on the heels of a potential lockout in 2027 as the players and owners will need to agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement which is expected to be a lengthy process. The Dodgers' spending has been a major talking point in MLB with the idea of a salary cap seeming to be a the forefront of the issues coming up next year.

Machado, who initially signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego before signing an 11-year, $350 million extension, doesn't seem to have any issues with LA's spending. Moreover, he encouraged the owners of the other 29 teams to emulate the Dodgers in their roster building.

Padres have proved they'll spend whatever it takes to win

The Padres, who are in a small market in San Diego, have been one of baseball's most aggressive teams since signing Machado. The team has emptied their farm system to acquire top talent (Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Juan Soto, Mason Miller, etc.), while also dipping into the free agent pool to sign big players (Xander Bogaerts, Nick Pivetta).

The Padres have also handed out significant contract extensions to Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million), Jackson Merrill (nine years, $135 million), Darvish (six years, $108 million) and Musgrove (five years, $100 million), among others.

While the Padres have experienced their most successful tenure, making the postseason in four of the last six years and reaching a National League Championship Series, they've been unable to get over the hump, and were eliminated by the Dodgers in 2024 en route to the team's first of two consecutive World Series wins.

While the Padres have had to dial back their spending as of late, they've remained as aggressive as any team, and are yet again entering a new season with World Series aspirations. To accomplish their goal, though, they know they'll have to get through the team Machado just defended.

