The San Diego Padres signed a right-handed pitcher to a minor league deal as Opening Day approaches. The 25-year-old has experience in the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins organizations, and is returning to Major League Baseball after a stint in the Atlantic League.

In other news, the imminent sale of the Padres leaves many question marks, but chairman John Seidler made his intentions of where he sees the team playing in the future very clear.

"I can't speak as to any details as to what may or may not be negotiated with an ultimate buyer," Seidler said. "But if you look, a new buyer would be nuts to move the team out of San Diego, with the second-highest attendance in all of baseball last year. San Diego's a great place for baseball. Baseball is the only major sport in San Diego right now. So, the opportunity is in San Diego, not elsewhere."

However, with all the relocation talk, multiple San Diego city officials have made it known they want the team to remain in San Diego.

Finally, former World Series hero Walker Buehler spoke on potentially making it to the Opening Day roster as he is currently in San Diego on a minor league deal signed this offseason. With many cuts already made and more to come before the start of the season, the right-hander spoke briefly on what he thought his chances were to begin 2026 on the major league squad.

Buehler presents an interesting case to the Padres as he is still working to get back to the level of production fans were used to seeing out of him earlier in his career. During his 23 appearances on the Boston Red Sox (22 of which were starts) last season, he notched an abysmal 5.45 ERA. Upon reaching a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies to end 2025, Buehler dazzled with a 0.66 ERA in his final 13.2 innings of the season (three total appearances with two starts).

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Former Mariners, Marlins Pitcher Ahead of Opening Day

San Diego Government Officials Attempting to Keep Padres From Relocating

Walker Buehler Has 5-Word Message to Potentially Making Padres' Opening Day Roster

Padres Starting Pitcher Has Clear Message on Opening Day Roster Competition

Manny Machado Sends Message to Padres Fans Ahead of 2026 Season

Padres Spring Standout Should Go From NRI to Roster Spot

Padres Manager Seems to Confirm Outfielder Will Make Opening Day Roster

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres Spring Training RBI Leaders, per @MLB:



1. Jase Bowen - 11

2. Romeo Sanabria - 11

3. Freddy Fermin - 10

4. Jose Miranda - 9

5. Miguel Andujar - 8

6. Ty France - 8 pic.twitter.com/06NC4E20KL — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) March 18, 2026

Mark DeRosa on not using Mason Miller against Venezuela:



"Honoring the Padres. Had we taken the lead, he was coming in, but I wasn't going to bring him in to a tie game."



(via @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/mSs7huqDTx — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 18, 2026

Padres Opening Day starting Catchers since 2015:



2015–16: Derek Norris

2017–19: Austin Hedges

2020: Francisco Mejía

2021: Victor Caratini

2022–23: Austin Nola

2024: Luis Campusano

2025: Elias Díaz

2026 (projected): Freddy Fermin pic.twitter.com/8VD6crk8nZ — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) March 18, 2026

Mason Miller in the #WorldBaseballClassic



4 G

4 IP

2 SV

0.00 ERA

10 Ks

2 BB

0 H

pic.twitter.com/XviDrPduJk — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) March 18, 2026

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