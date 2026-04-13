Padres Officially Release 3 Players From Organization

The San Diego Padres have released three players from the organization over the past week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Catchers Alberto Enriche and Jesus D. Castro, as well as right-handed pitcher Jeuris Guzman were all released.

Enriche and Guzman were released from the Dominican Summer League Padres Brown, while Castro was released by the Arizona Complex League Padres.

This comes after the team also released a former top prospect in outfielder Joshua Mears earlier this month.

Padres Release Alberto Enriche

Enriche was with the Padres organization for less than a year, signing with them in late April 2025 out of Venezuela.

He appeared in nine games in the DSL last season, going 2-for-17 (.118) with one home run, one double, two runs batted in and an OPS of .671. He had 11 strikeouts to go along with five walks.

The 18-year-old was set to remain in the DSL this season. Instead, however, the Padres released him.

Padres Release Jesus D. Castro

Castro initially signed with the Padres in August 2021 out of Venezuela. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in the DSL, and had a strong second year, hitting .272 with five home runs, 35 RBIs, 27 walks to 26 strikeouts and an OPS of .893.

That prompted the Padres to bring him stateside, where he spent both the 2024 and 2025 seasons in Arizona in the ACL.

Castro went just 5-for-58 (.086) in 2024 with 21 strikeouts and nine walks. He was better in 2025, gong 16-for-56 (.286) with 11 RBIs, 18 strikeouts to seven walks and an OPS of .760.

The 21-year-old was set to open this season in the ACL. Instead, the team elected to just release him.

Padres Release Jeuris Guzman

Guzman spent a little over a year with the Padres organization, signing out of the Dominican Republic in January 2025.

He made 16 appearances in relief in the DSL last year, allowing 12 earned runs over 19 innings for a 5.68 ERA.

He struggled mightily with his command, walking 24 batters while striking out 11.

Guzman did get off to a strong start last season, pitching seven consecutive scoreless innings before allowing a run. His ERA sat at 1.88 in August, before he had a few blow up outings, allowing nine earned runs over his final 4.2 innings of work. He allowed nine walks and six hits in that span.

Guzman was set to start the 2026 season in the DSL again, but has instead been released by the organization.

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