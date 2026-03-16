Padres' Opening Day Starter Decision Appears to be Coming Into Focus

One of the biggest honors that a pitcher can receive is getting the nod to be the starter on Opening Day for his team. It's a badge of honor for guys, but not everyone always gets the opportunity to receive this chance.

For the San Diego Padres, the team has yet to announce who will take the mound when they kick off the 2026 MLB season. San Diego will be opening the year against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers in front of the Petco Park faithful.

Padres manager Craig Stammen is still working through everything, but it seems that a decision could be coming soon. While not official by any means, signs could be pointing toward the Padres giving the ball to veteran right-hander Nick Pivetta against the Tigers.

The right-hander has one more scheduled start in spring training, which would then give him at least five days of rest before Opening Day. Pivetta is one of the few members of this starting rotation that was on the team last year, and this would be the first Opening Day nod of his career if he were to receive it.

The veteran opened up about the possibility of starting on Opening Day, but he seemed to downplay it all. For Pivetta, he is only concerned about winning — not individual accomplishments.

“I’m just not focused on it, to be honest with you,” Pivetta said. “I mean, whatever happens, happens. I want to win a World Series. That’s the most important thing. I believe in all my teammates. What matters is September, not earlier in the year.”

In three starts this spring, Pivetta has posted an ERA of 7.88. The righty hasn't pitched up to par, but the Padres trust him after last season.

Last season with the Padres, Pivetta made 31 starts, posting an ERA of 2.87. Pivetta also struck out 190 batters over 182.1 innings of work in 2025.

The right-hander led the Padres' starters in wins (13), ERA and innings pitched last season, showcasing his ability and importance to the team. His performance on the mound last year is why San Diego would give him the ball against the Tigers.

Stammen is looking to make an early statement with this group, amid all the uncertainty surrounding the organization. Not only do the Padres have an impending sale going on, but the starting rotation has a lot of questions around it.

Pivetta is one of the few reliable options that this group has to throw out, and the Padres are going to need him to perform at a high level all year long. Whether or not he ultimately becomes the Opening Day starter remains to be seen, but if he is given the chance, he is sure to take advantage of it.

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