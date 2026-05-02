Padres Manager Sends Clear Message on German Marquez's Spot in Rotation Amid Struggles

The San Diego Padres have gone a little cold over the last week, going 2-4 over the last six games. After a hot stretch, the Padres have started to fall back down to earth a little, with their most recent game against the Chicago White Sox as proof.

San Diego fell to Chicago by a score of 8-2 in front of the Petco Park faithful behind a rough outing from right-hander Germán Márquez.

Márquez was lit up for seven runs over five innings against the White Sox, and gave up six runs over the game's first two innings.

This was the third time over his last four starts that Márquez has allowed at least four runs, further adding to the questions around the Padres' starting rotation problems. Márquez has been very up and down this season for San Diego in his first year with the team.

After the game, questions about Márquez's status in the starting rotation came up. But manager Craig Stammen quickly pushed back on the idea that he would be replaced so quickly.

“Germán will get back out there,” Stammen said. “He’ll bounce back and be just fine.”

Overall, Márquez has posted an ERA of 5.76 over 29.2 innings for the Padres, making six starts. The right-hander joined San Diego this offseason and ended up winning a rotation spot in spring training.

The rough outing against the White Sox will be one to forget for the veteran, but Márquez can't continue to have performances like this. San Diego is fighting for placement in the National League West, and each game means something, even with the season still being young.

“It was a struggle from the beginning,” Stammen said. “Second inning just really got away from him. Credit to him, he stuck with it and got us through five.”

For now, it seems as if Márquez will be given another chance to prove himself to the team at some point this week. However, the pressure will be on, especially with Griffin Canning expected to be activated on Sunday.

San Diego also recently signed veteran Lucas Giolito, further putting pressure on Márquez and the other struggling starters to figure things out on the mound

Márquez is in a position where every start could be his last with the team, so he needs to put together a good performance before it's too late.

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