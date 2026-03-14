Padres Outfielder Emerging as Favorite to Earn Final Opening Day Roster Spot

The San Diego Padres have some big decisions to make over the next week and a half as they finalize their 26-man roster ahead of Opening Day.

There are ongoing competitions all over the roster, and injuries have potentially opened some additional spots.

Coming into camp, there appeared to be one spot left on the position player side of the roster. However, with the injury to Sung-Mun Song, there are potentially now two, with a handful of players vying for those spots.

Whether it's one spot or two, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, a favorite has emerged to make the Padres' Opening Day roster: outfielder Bryce Johnson.

"According to the assessments of several people who will have a voice in the room when the Padres are hashing out the roster spots, Johnson remains the favorite to be that running and defensive specialist when the season begins," Acee wrote.

Johnson, 30, is a former San Francisco Giants draft pick who's been with the Padres since December 2023. The outfielder enjoyed a career year last season across his 55 games in the big leagues, hitting .342 with five extra-base hits, eight runs batted in, four stolen bases and an OPS of .817.

Johnson has plus-speed and can play all three outfield spots, giving the Padres plenty of versatility off the bench. He's also the one true center fielder on the roster behind Jackson Merrill.

Johnson has had a solid spring, hitting .257 with two home runs, five RBIs and an OPS of .754. He appears to be in prime position to break camp with the Padres as a backup outfielder on the bench, who could also come in as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement late in the game.

Who else is competing for Padres' final bench spot?

Johnson has been in a competition with a handful of players all spring including Ty France, Jose Miranda, Samad Taylor, Will Wagner and Mason McCoy. If Song is forced to open the season on the injured list, there will be a spot for Johnson and another one of these players.

Wagner is dealing with an oblique injury, likely taking him out of the running. France appears to be the favorite for the spot, but Miranda is hitting the cover off the ball this spring (1.156 OPS), giving San Diego a tough decision ahead of Opening Day.

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