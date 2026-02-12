Padres Pitcher Emerges as Favorite to Land Starting Rotation Spot

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez has emerged as the favorite to land a spot in the starting rotation.

The Padres rotation features three staples: Michael King, Joe Musgrove, and Nick Pivetta. There are currently two slots available for the taking and it appears Vasquez is a likely candidate to be a backend starter for the Friars in 2026.

Manager Craig Stammen spoke to reporters Wednesday about Vaquez's reliability last season, which has now given the right-hander an edge in this spring's competition for a starting rotation spot.

“He’s probably got the inside track to one of those last two spots,” Stammen said. “He pitched great for us last year, especially how he ended the season.”

How Did Randy Vasquez Perform in 2025?

The right-hander produced a 3.84 ERA with 78 strikeouts across 133.2 innings of work last season. Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in August, but he returned to the big leagues in September posting a 2.53 ERA.

His late season return featured a dominant nine-strikeout performance against the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres acquired Vasquez as part of the return package in the Juan Soto trade. The New York Yankees sent the right-hander along with Michael King, Jhony Brito, Drew Thorpe and Kyle Higashioka to San Diego.

Flash forward to 2026, he now has a strong chance of making the Opening Day rotation.

Vasquez's chances of being named a starter are contingent on whether the Padres sign a pitcher in free agency this spring, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

"The reality is, as things currently stand, Vásquez is probably in the rotation no matter what. The only way he would suddenly find himself on the bubble is if the Padres were to add another starter this spring," Cassavell writes.

The Padres are reportedly still in the market to add a starting pitcher, just as they've done for past three spring camps. Last February, the Padres added Nick Pivetta on a five-year, $55 million contract.

The right-hander sported a 2.87 ERA with 190 strikeouts across 181.2 innings pitched in his inaugural season with the Padres. While you can never count out president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, the front office likely won't add a starting pitcher of the same caliber this time around due to financial restrictions.

Regardless of whether the Padres sign a veteran pitcher in free agency, San Diego has a solid backend starter in Vasquez.

Latest Padres News