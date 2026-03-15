Padres Pitcher's Sudden Velocity Jump Turning Heads in Camp

One of the biggest problems for the San Diego Padres entering the 2026 MLB season is the starting rotation. San Diego saw ace Dylan Cease walk in free agency this offseason, while also losing Yu Darvish to injury.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove is not expected to start the season with the team, further complicating matters. Luckily for the Padres, they were able to retain Michael King in free agency, but the rest of the rotation has a ton of questions.

But one pitcher has been turning heads in camp, most notably for his major jump in velocity this spring. This would be right-hander Triston McKenzie, who is easily making a name for himself at Padres camp.

McKenzie’s first three pitches this spring came clocked in at 97.6, 98.7 and 97.8 mph. In his 442 innings at the big league level, the right-hander had never thrown a pitch faster than 97 mph, showing his improvement.

“He’s got good stuff without the velo (bump),” manager Craig Stammen said. “The velo is an added (bonus). He has opened some eyes.”

Last season, his average fastball velocity came in at 93.7 mph, but this spring, he is averaging 95.7 mph. He has thrown 72 fastballs this spring, with 58 of them being at 96 mph or higher.

McKenzie is looking to make the cut for the Padres roster on Opening Day, or at the very least, factor into the team's plans early in the season. Even McKenzie has been surprised by his jump in velocity, especially at this point in his career.

“Everybody has been like, ‘Am I seeing this? Is this true?’ And I’m like, ‘I have no clue,’” McKenzie said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m not doing anything different. Nothing has changed in my routine or anything like that. It’s just like I got out there in front of fans, a little bit more adrenaline, and I saw numbers that I hadn’t seen before.”

The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal with San Diego this offseason, and the Padres were excited about bringing him into the fold. McKenzie had spent the first part of his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians, and he found success with the team.

Injuries have taken over his career of late, which is why he isn't still with Cleveland. But McKenzie is looking forward to proving himself with the Padres, and he is hoping to return to his 2022 form.

The righty made 30 starts for the Guardians in 2022, putting up an ERA of 2.96 over 191.1 innings. Whether he makes the Padres' starting rotation remains to be seen, but all he wants is a chance to prove himself.

There is a clause in his contract that allows him to opt out of the deal in June. But with all the uncertainty around the starters heading into the season, San Diego may elect to give the right-hander his opportunity sooner rather than later.

“I’m not thinking about (June),” McKenzie said. “I’m thinking about today.”

While McKenzie is unlikely to make the team's Opening Day roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old get an opportunity early in the season. Thus far in the spring, he's allowed seven runs across 6.1 innings for a 9.95 ERA.

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