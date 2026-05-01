Padres Pitching Coach Ruben Niebla Not Satisfied With Starting Rotation

Despite the San Diego Padres entering the 2026 season with all sorts of questions around the starting rotation, the team has still found ways to win ball games.

Before the season started, San Diego lost Yu Darvish for the year due to elbow surgery and Joe Musgrove to a setback in his recovery from Tommy John.

This added a lot of questions around the starting group, but others have stepped up this season. The Padres have gotten nice starts to the year from Randy Vásquez and Michael King, while the veterans in the back of the rotation have done their jobs.

But despite the success that the Padres have seen from the starters so far, it's not enough for pitching coach Ruben Niebla.

Niebla reflected on the season so far, discussing the state of the starting rotation.

“I am pleased — never satisfied," Niebla said to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Padres were dealt another blow when ace Nick Pivetta was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his elbow. He's expected to pitch again this season, but has no timeline to return.

Without Pivetta, the Padres were forced to make a move, and the team signed veteran Lucas Giolito to a free agent deal.

Giolito should provide the Padres with a strong presence in the starting rotation, especially without Pivetta for the foreseeable future. The right-hander had been patient in his approach to free agency, and it paid off with him signing with San Diego.

Getting the chance to work with Niebla could have played a role in Giolito's decision to sign with the Padres. Niebla has been praised by multiple Padres pitchers this season for how he has helped the players grow their games.

While discussing the starting rotation, Niebla also talked about the plan for the rest of the season. Niebla will work with manager Craig Stammen to put a pitching plan together once the team gets everyone back from injury and the entire force can be used.

In addition to Giolito, Griffin Canning is expected to debut soon.

“We feel we’re a playoff team; we feel that we’re going to get there as well," Niebla said. “There’s a possibility that we might have to reinvent the wheel a little bit with how we use our pitching strategically once we get there."

For now, San Diego will move forward with who they have on the roster that is available. Even with all the uncertainty and injuries taking place, the Padres have been able to stay afloat in the standings.

That's a credit to Niebla and his staff, especially with the offensive struggles from the top of the lineup this season.

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