Padres Pitching Coach Provides Exciting Walker Buehler Update Amid Spring Training

San Diego Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla provided an exciting update on right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler amid spring training.

Buehler signed a minor league deal with the Padres after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After signing a one year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season, he was eventually released and picked up by the Philadelphia Phillies late in the season.

Buehler then made three regular season appearances with Philadelphia and entered free agency at the end of 2025.

Now, he's beginning the next chapter of his career with the Padres, which Buehler admitted was a little "weird" after spending the majority of his career with the Dodgers.

The right-hander will look to make his way up the ranks of the Padres rotation this spring, and Niebla provided an encouraging update on him thus far.

"He's been good. He's been throwing the ball well, just tweaking a few of his movements. But overall, he looks strong," Niebla told reporters.

"I think just like with everyone else, there's a holistic view. Whether it's tweaking movements or routines, but right now he's engaged in a movement we're trying to acquire. I'm expecting him to get it done."

There was speculation as to why Buehler was being kept on the backfields to begin his time at spring training, but Niebla explained that was routine for their starters.

"I think it's very normal. This is a normal procedure for him to pitch this game," Niebla said of Buehler facing the KBO's NC Dinos over the weekend, where he tossed three innings.

Walker Buehler tossed three innings today in Peoria against the KBO’s NC Dinos.



After the outing, Buehler said it was “all in all, a good day” and that he thinks “the velocity was a little bit above kind of where we thought it would be.” pic.twitter.com/FORwCsZjLo — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 28, 2026

Niebla thought Buehler looked sharp against the overseas team.

"I thought he threw the ball well. We saw some fastballs up to 93-95 in the first inning, little bit of drop off after that. He started pitching a little bit more as he went and started showing some different pitch types. I think that some of the goals that we wanted to attain, he did it," Niebla said.

What do Padres want to see from Walker Buehler?

As for where the Padres are looking for Buehler to improve, Niebla made it crystal clear.

"I don't think it's any secret that Walker Buehler threw 70 percent hard on 0-0 counts, so being able to shape some pitches into the zone. Being able to use his fastball, we love his fastball. Being able to use it in the right lines and the shapes being good, I think that's going to create a lot of success for him."

