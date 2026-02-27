Padres Pitcher Released From Hospital, Back at Spring Training After Surgery

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron has been released from the hospital and is back with the team at spring training after undergoing hemorrhoid surgery.

Waldron was hospitalized for multiple days after undergoing a procedure to drain a hemorrhoid infection from his rear end.

The right-hander has started playing catch, but is without a specific timetable to return, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“As far as moving around, running, fielding, all that kind of stuff, probably not yet,” manager Craig Stammen said. “That’ll come when he starts feeling a little bit better and ready to move around a little bit more.”

Matt Waldron's role with Padres

Waldron was one of the leading candidates to secure a spot in the Padres' Opening Day rotation heading into spring. He had a strong performance to open Cactus League play, pitching two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Then, he suffered this freak injury that has likely taken him out of the running to break camp with the team.

Waldron will need to restart his throwing progression, likely setting him up to open the season on the injured list. The 29-year-old is out of options, so if he's not with the big league team (when healthy), he's subject to waivers and at risk of getting picked up by another team.

Who is competing for Padres' Opening Day starting rotation?

Although Waldron is likely out of the running for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, there are still a handful of guys competing for the last couple spots.

Randy Vásquez appears to have the inside track to the No. 4 spot behind Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove.

Then, there's Walker Buehler, Germán Márquez, JP Sears, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales competing for the last 1-2 spots.

The Padres are mulling over potentially using a six-man rotation to open the season. Both King and Musgrove are coming off major injuries, and San Diego could elect to get them some extra rest early in the season.

If the Padres go with the six-man rotation, they'll need to fill two spots before Opening Day. Márquez signed a one-year major league deal, likely giving him an upper hand in the competition. Buehler, McKenzie and Gonzales are on minor league deals, while Sears — acquired at last year's trade deadline in the Mason Miller trade — has one more option year remaining.

