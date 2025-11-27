Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star Starting Pitcher in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres could undergo some real turnover this offseason.

There's a world in which regulars Luis Arraez, Robert Suarez, Ryan O'Hearn, Michael King, and Dylan Cease all end up with other teams courtesy of the free agent market.

Should Cease and King leave, the rotation will be something to immediately address. With funds a bit in flux given the standing of the franchise, adding payroll through sensible deals could be the way to go for the Friars.

Andy McCullough of The Athletic recently penned an article theorizing which 'Black Friday' deals could take place for each franchise. Knowing the Padres need starting pitching help, the writer believes that Toronto Blue Jays free agent pitcher Chris Bassitt could be a nice fit in San Diego.

"Approaching his 37th birthday, Bassitt is finishing up a three-year, $63 million deal that went well for both him and the Toronto Blue Jays. He made at least 31 starts each season. He put up a 3.89 ERA. He morphed into an essential reliever for manager John Schneider during the World Series run. His presence could stabilize the San Diego rotation. Yu Darvish will miss the season. Joe Musgrove is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Michael King may sign elsewhere. Bassitt is a veteran you can trust."

Bassitt is somewhat of an anomaly in today's game. He won't pump in fastballs north of 95 mph. Much of his game is predicated on deception and movement. This past year, he utilized a whopping eight different pitches. Bassitt's bread-and-butter sits with the sinker — though he liberally mixes in a curve and cutter to go along with a four-seam fastball, splitter, sweeper, slider, and changeup.

San Diego plays in a pitcher's park, and Bassitt profiles as a guy who can thrive in this environment. He's hugely experienced, and is the type of personality that the clubhouse would benefit from.

Bassitt has won at least 10 games in six of the last seven seasons. When factoring in the durability, maturity, consistency, and versatility in being a starter as well as coming out of the bullpen if necessary, all of these aspects pair beautifully with a team in the playoff hunt on an annual basis.

