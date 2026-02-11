Padres Reach Agreement with 16-Year-Old Phenom Who Could Change the Franchise’s Future

The San Diego Padres have reportedly reached a pre-agreement with Dominican prospect Yoel King, a 16-year-old flamethrower who is already touching triple digits.

King has been clocked at over 100 mph on multiple occasions, a rare feat for a pitcher of his age. The pursuit of the international prospect is another aggressive effort by general manager A.J. Preller to rebuild a farm system that has been thinned by recent trades.

The agreement, however, is non-binding. A pre-agreement is a tentative arrangement often made with young, high-profile international prospects prior to them becoming officially eligible to sign. This “pre-agreement” does not mean King has officially signed with the Padres, nor does it guarantee he will sign later. Because it is not enforceable, King could still choose a different organization if a more appealing opportunity emerges when he becomes eligible to sign. Even so, the early connection gives San Diego a stronger position than most clubs when the time comes to finalize a deal.

While it's not guaranteed King ever joins the Padres organization, Preller has made moves like this in the past that have come to fruition. Most notably was the pre-agreement reached with catcher Ethan Salas. The Padres had a long-standing verbal agreement with Salas well before he was eligible to sign, and he ultimately inked a $5.6 million deal in 2023. While Salas hasn’t exactly been the prospect the Padres had hoped he’d be, that history provides some optimism that King could ultimately sign with the team.

King is exactly the type of high-ceiling talent the Padres need to replenish their pipeline. International arms with his velocity and projection don’t come around often, and his development will be closely watched across baseball. Although he cannot join the organization for some time and could ultimately land elsewhere, his upside is enormous. If he does arrive in San Diego, he could develop into a future ace or become a valuable trade chip to help the Padres add immediate major-league impact.