One day after agreeing to terms with free agent starting pitcher Michael King, the Padres turned their attention to their offense.

According to multiple reports Friday, the Padres have agreed to terms with Korean infielder Sung-Mun Song on a free agent contract, pending a physical. Robert Murray of FanSided was first to report the deal on Twitter/X.

More news: Padres Sign Free Agent Pitcher to Kick Off Winter Meetings

Francys Romero reported earlier Friday that Song, 29, was close to signing with an MLB team after being posted in November.

Korean star infielder Song Sung-mun, 29, is close to finalizing a deal with an MLB team, per source.



Song is a contact-oriented utility player who hit .327/.399/.524 with 45 HR and 194 RBI over the past two KBO seasons.



His posting window will close on December 21. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 19, 2025

Song is coming off a 26-homer season for the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes. He slashed .327/.399/.524 with 45 homers and 194 RBIs over the past two KBO seasons.

Zac Petrillo, an expert in Korean baseball, noted Thursday on Bluesky that Korean reports linked Song to both the Padres and the Los Angeles Angels. The offers totaled less than $15 million, according to those reports, suggesting the Padres see Song not as a franchise cornerstone but an infield depth option in 2026.

Korean news outlet YTN reported that Mun will receive $15 million from the Padres over the next three years.

Song faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Sunday to sign with an MLB team, or else return to the KBO. The Padres will owe the Heroes a fee (20 percent of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options, according to the Associated Press) under the terms of MLB's posting system with the top league in Korea.

More news: Padres Free Agent Linked to Another American League Contender

The posting period for players from Japanese clubs is 45 days, but only 30 days for players from South Korean teams.

Primarily a third baseman, Song has also played first and second base since he debuted in the KBO as an 18-year-old in 2015.

For Padres fans: Song Sung-mun's cheering songhttps://t.co/rrqpWsy5IK — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) December 19, 2025

Song played only 226 games for the Heroes from 2015-19, then missed all of the 2020 season and part of 2021 while fulfilling his Korean military obligation. Song posted a sub-.700 OPS in 2022 and 2023.

Fourteen full-time position players from Korea have made the transition to MLB. Among them, only Ha-Seong Kim and Ji-Man Choi have played for the Padres.

Barring a blockbuster trade, the left side of the Padres' infield is set, with Manny Machado at third base and Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. The right side is less certain, with Jake Cronenworth an option at first and second base.

San Diego already lost utility infielder Tyler Wade in free agency, and could lose Luis Arraez as well. Song could play a multi-position backup role, or evolve into a starter depending on how quickly he adapts. If he doesn't, the early reporting suggests he won't cost much.

Latest Padres News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.