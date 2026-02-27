Padres' Matt Waldron Receives Unusual Offer After Hemorrhoid Surgery

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron initially made a name himself as one of Major League Baseball's only knuckleball pitchers.

Now, he's gaining attention for something far less traditional — and totally out of his control.

More news: Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback Part of Major Group Looking to Purchase Padres

Earlier this week, Waldron was shut down with what manager Craig Stammen initially called an infection in his rear end. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune then reported the right-hander underwent hemorrhoid surgery.

Waldron was hospitalized for multiple days after undergoing surgery to drain the infection. Stammen called his status "week-to-week," putting his availability for Opening Day in serious jeopardy,

The uncommon nature of the injury has led to it being reported by major news outlets. The story made such headlines that the disposable wipe company, Dude Wipes, has gone on record to offer Waldron some assistance.

A rep from Dude Wipes told TMZ Sports that "they would be happy to send Waldron some of their fragrance-free, flushable hemorrhoid wipes, medicated with witch hazel for soothing relief," TMZ wrote.

“Hemorrhoids are no laughing matter. We want to help!" Dude Wipes directly told TMZ.

It's unlikely Waldron expected this story to blow up the way it did. The hope is that Waldron is able to heal quickly and get back on the field for the Padres sooner rather than later to continue his progression on the mound.

What is Matt Waldron's role for Padres?

Waldron was among the handful of pitchers competing for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day starting rotation.

Waldron impressed in his first action of spring, pitching two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Unfortunately, this freak injury has likely ended his bid to start the season with the big league club.

More news: Merrill Kelly Rejected Padres’ 3-Year Offer in Free Agency for Unbelievable Reason

Nevertheless, if Waldron is able to get back to his throwing progression soon, he could factor into the team's early season plans.

Waldron is out of options, so if he's healthy, the Padres will have to put him on the big league roster or risk losing him on waivers.

Matt Waldron career stats

Waldron joined San Diego as part of the blockbuster nine-player trade in 2020 that brought Mike Clevinger to the Padres. Waldron ended up being a "player to be named later" in the trade.

Waldron made his MLB debut with San Diego in 2023, and played a big role in 2024, pitching 146.2 innings to the tune of a 4.91 ERA.

Last year, however, he spent a majority of the season in Triple-A, making just one big league start in which he allowed four runs across 4.2 innings of work.

The 29-year-old will hope to get back soon and start contributing to the Padres. If not, he could be forced to find a new home via waivers, or spend another season in the minor leagues.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.