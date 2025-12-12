Padres Won't Include Fernando Tatis in Trade Talks, Says A.J. Preller

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is the top player on the team, offering elite fielding and hitting skills. He is also among the highest earners who could deliver a significant return via a trade.

After contending for a National League West title over the past few years, the Padres are retooling and rebuilding their roster, aiming to once again become legitimate title contenders.

Free agents Michael King and Dylan Cease have left the organization, and the rotation is thin, while the lineup has a few gaps despite their top-heavy talent.

More news: Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave San Diego, Join Rival Dodgers

The organization is at a crossroads, and it has led to all kinds of scenarios being floated, including a potential deal involving Tatis, despite his budding MVP-level play.

After the MLB Winter Meetings ended, Preller was asked about Tatis' status in the trade market, whether he is available or not, but he quickly said he will not be moved.

"He's somebody we're not talking about, however you want to view that. If you want to say that's untouchable, you can say that," Preller said.

"Tatis is one of the best players in baseball...the different versions and iterations of the team and roster we put up there is with Tatis right in the middle as hopefully one of the top players on our team this year."

AJ Preller continued on Fernando Tatis Jr:



"Tatis is one of the best players in baseball...the different versions and iterations of the team and roster we put up there is with Tatis right in the middle as hopefully one of the top players on our team this year." — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) December 10, 2025

Preller also mentioned that Tatis attracted interest from other teams, though it was more for due diligence than serious talks.

More news: Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave San Diego, Join Rival Dodgers

Last season, Tatis was valued at 5.9 bWAR, his best season since 2021, with consistent hitting and an impressive range in right field that also includes a cannon of an arm that makes baserunners pause.

Since his PED suspension, Tatis has not been able to hit as well as he did before the suspension, when he hit 42 home runs in 2021. He has hit 25, 21, and 25 home runs, in that order, since missing the 2022 season.

Considering how much value he has provided without relying heavily on power, Tatis still has untapped potential.

He should be considered untouchable for the rest of his contract, though the organization is running low on prospects, and with a roster that might go nowhere, Preller could decide to make a deal sooner rather than later.

Latest Padres News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.