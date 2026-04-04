Padres' Xander Bogaerts Sends Message to Red Sox's Budding Superstar

Xander Bogaerts was once a generational star for the Boston Red Sox. The shortstop was called up by the Red Sox from Triple-A Pawtucket in August 2013.

He became a key contributor for the team at just 20 years old, helping the team win the 2013 World Series.

However, after Boston's run in the 2018 World Series, the organization wasn't aggressive in bringing back the very stars in the lineup that won them a championship.

Mookie Betts and David Price were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season.

Bogaerts was then another star who the Red Sox chose not retain as he opted out of his contract following the 2022 season and signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres.

Bogaerts left Boston as a four-time Silver Slugger with two World Series titles and a stellar 2019 campaign that featured 33 home runs and 117 RBIs.

The latest Red Sox star to depart from the organization was third baseman Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline last summer.

Boston's newest star is Roman Anthony, who is coming off a spring where he represented Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Bogaerts is one of the few people who could relate to Anthony as he understands what stardom in Boston means at such a young age.

However, Bogaerts was asked whether he could relate to Anthony, and he said no.

"I don't think so, I mean I think it's a little bit different. He came up and got an extension right away. I can't relate to that," Bogaerts said. "It probably comes with a little more on his shoulders. He might be the face of the team right now. When you think of all that happened last year, he's probably the guy.

"He's a really good player. I never met him, I never played with him or anything like that. I don't really know the kid, but all I know is he's really good at baseball. He seems like a nice kid also, from what I've heard."

Xander was asked about relating to Roman … pic.twitter.com/GlcrI1rPTV — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 3, 2026

Bogaerts spent 10 seasons with the Red Sox and the city of Boston is evidently still grateful for his tenure with the organization as he received a standing ovation in his first at-bat at Fenway Park on Friday.

Xander Bogaerts gets a standing ovation in the first game he has played at Fenway since leaving the Red Sox 👏 pic.twitter.com/rF0ZAS1VJi — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

Padres Offense Still Struggling in 2026

The shortstop is one of many Padres hitters who has struggled to open the season, especially in Friday's series opener against the Red Sox where he was simply unlucky. Bogaerts was robbed by outfielder Jarren Duran, who made a leaping catch in front of the Green Monster in the fourth inning.

The top five hitters in the Padres lineup combined for zero hits. The team has scored three runs or fewer in seven of their first eight games, including the team's 3-2 win on Saturday in the second game of the series.

It's worrisome, but the Padres remain confident in their abilities.

“The at-bats have been good,” Jake Cronenworth said. “I think the quality of contact has been good. Again, it doesn’t seem like anything is falling for anybody.”

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