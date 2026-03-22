San Diego Padres Announce Massive Roster Cuts, Send 2 Key Players to Triple-A

The San Diego Padres announced a nine-player roster move on Saturday as they continue to shrink their spring roster.

Infielder Mason McCoy and right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob were optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales, right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie, catcher Rodolfo Durán, infielder Francisco Acuña, outfielder Nick Schnell and infielders/outfielders Nick Solak and Pablo Reyes were reassigned to minor league camp.

The Padres now have 44 players in Major League camp while the Opening Day roster is looking much clearer.

We have optioned INF Mason McCoy and RHP Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso and reassigned LHP Marco Gonzales, RHP Triston McKenzie, C Rodolfo Durán, INF Francisco Acuña, OF Nick Schnell, INF/OFers Nick Solak and Pablo Reyes to minor league camp.



With today’s moves, we now have 44… — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 22, 2026

Padres Option Mason McCoy to Triple-A

McCoy, 30, entered camp in a competition for one of the Padres' final roster spots. However, he struggled in Cactus League play, going 6-for-39 (.154) with an OPS of .445.

McCoy has appeared in 43 career games at the big league level across the Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, hitting .181 with an OPS of .494.

Padres Option Alek Jacob to Triple-A

Jacob, 27, entered camp in a competition for one of the final spots in the Padres bullpen. However, he represented Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, where he struggled, allowing two runs over 2.1 innings for a 7.71 ERA.

He continued to struggle in his return to Cactus League play on Friday, allowing two earned runs over 0.2 innings of work. The 16th-round pick in 2021 will open the season in Triple-A, where he'll work toward another MLB call-up.

He had a 5.13 ERA across 33.1 big league innings last season.

This story will be updated...