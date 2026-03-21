Padres Opening Day Roster Projection 3.0: Starting Rotation Finalized, Final Battles

The San Diego Padres' 26-man roster is coming into focus with Opening Day less than a week away.

The major battles in the starting rotation and on the bench have essentially been sorted out. The bullpen — due to injuries — likely has one spot available with days left before the season opener.

With that being said, here's the final 26-man roster projection from Padres On SI ahead of Opening Day.

Full Padres Roster Prediction

Starting Lineup:

1. Jake Cronenworth, 2B

2. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

3. Jackson Merrill, CF

4. Manny Machado, 3B

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Gavin Sheets, 1B

7. Nick Castellanos, DH

8. Ramón Laureano, LF

9. Freddy Fermin, C

While the players in the starting lineup remain the same from our last prediction, the order gets mixed up a little.

Jake Cronenworth, who's impressed out of the leadoff spot this spring, should be the leadoff hitter for San Diego against right-handed pitching. Xander Bogaerts, who was getting opportunties atop the lineup earlier in spring, is better off lower in the lineup.

Bench (4)

1. Luis Campusano, C

2. Miguel Andujar, OF/INF

3. Bryce Johnson, OF

4. Ty France, INF

There are two changes in this prediction, with Bryce Johnson and Ty France replacing Sung-Mun Song and Jose Miranda.

Johnson has emerged as a favorite for the final bench spot due to his outfield defense and speed. With Song set to open the season on the injured list, France and Miranda were fighting for the final spot.

France has been informed he's made the team, as he had an opt out in his contract that would have allowed him to leave on Saturday. Miranda, whose contract allows him to open the season in the minor leagues, will do just that.

Starting Rotation (5)

1. Nick Pivetta (R)

2. Michael King (R)

3. Randy Vásquez (R)

4. Walker Buehler (R)

5. Germán Márquez (R)

The starting rotation received a huge blow when it was announced Joe Musgrove would open the season on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. That created two openings, allowing both Walker Buehler and Germán Márquez to earn rotation spots to start the season.

The Padres are the only team to not yet announce an Opening Day starter. It's almost certainly going to be Nick Pivetta, though, taking on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers.

Bullpen (8)

1. Mason Miller (R)

2. Jason Adam (R)

3. Adrian Morejon (L)

4. Jeremiah Estrada (R)

5. David Morgan (R)

6. Wandy Peralta (L)

7. Bradgley Rodriguez (R)

8. Kyle Hart (L)

The main question in the bullpen right now is whether or not Jason Adam will be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from last season's quadriceps rupture. Adam has said all spring he'll be ready for Opening Day, so there's no reason to believe he won't.

Kyle Hart has taken Yuki Matsui's spot in the Opening Day bullpen, as the left-hander will open the season on the injured list. The final competition appears to be down to right-handers Bradgley Rodriguez, Ron Marinaccio and Logan Gillaspie.

Rodriguez has been too good this spring to open the season in Triple-A.

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