Everything You Need to Know From Padres FanFest 2026

The annual Padres FanFest took place yesterday and, as expected, was filled with activities, celebrations and the chance for fans to hear from players and staff for the first time this offseason.

Unlike past years, there were no major free-agent introductions or notable trades announced by general manager A.J. Preller, but several interesting messages emerged from players and staff during the interview panels.

Here’s everything you might have missed at FanFest.

Preller Is Not Done Making Moves

“I think that the rotation is still looking at another add or two as we lead up to spring training,” Preller said.

Those words came directly from the man himself. Despite the addition of left-hander Marco Gonzales, Preller is still looking to add more arms. The rotation carries health question marks with Joe Musgrove and Michael King, along with performance questions surrounding Randy Vásquez and J.P. Sears, making additional reinforcements a priority.

Preller surprisingly did not acknowledge the possibility of adding a bat during his panel, though he remained open to the idea in other interviews conducted throughout the day.

The Players Are Committed to Winning a Championship

There wasn’t any storytelling or exciting offseason recaps from the players, just a commitment to getting better. During the pitchers panel, Mason Miller, Nick Pivetta, King and Musgrove all said they are fully focused on preparing to dominate in 2026.

King cited the organization’s commitment to winning when discussing his free agency decision and relationship with Preller.

“Every year I’ve been here he has put a winning unit out there,” King said.

Pivetta echoed that sentiment when explaining his offseason mindset.

“For me it’s about not getting too complacent,” Pivetta said. “How am I going to put myself and my teammates in the best position to win a World Series?”

Health Is a Priority in 2026

Another consistent theme throughout the panels was health. Musgrove discussed his recovery and said he could have competed in the postseason last year had the Padres advanced against the Cubs. While he expects to be ready for 2026, he acknowledged he may skip occasional starts to preserve his arm for October.

“We’re rockin’ and rollin’ and feeling great,” Musgrove said. “As the postseason got going last season, I was really close to making an appearance.”

Pivetta also announced he will not compete for Canada in the World Baseball Classic, opting instead to prioritize health and preparation for the MLB season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Big Goals

“Individually, my goal is to win MVP,” Tatis said.

It is a lofty goal, but one that reflects his commitment to excellence. Despite a drop in slugging following his return from a PED suspension, Tatis said he is putting in the work to return to MVP conversations.

Craig Staimman Is Infusing Energy Into the Squad

One of the final takeaways from the day was the early impact of manager Craig Staimman. He received praise from Tatis for his leadership and the time the two spent together in the Dominican Republic this offseason. Tatis also dismissed any concerns about their transition from former teammates to manager and player.

“Going from teammates to manager is definitely different, but if there’s someone who’s going to lead us all the way, it’s going to be Staimman,” Tatis said.

Jackson Merrill echoed that praise when discussing his appreciation for a younger coaching staff.

“It’s kind of awesome how much younger our coaching staff is this year,” Merrill said. “It’s more relatable.”

The staff’s youth extends beyond Staimman himself. He emphasized that philosophy when discussing the hires he made.

“I’m a first-year manager, so I needed people I could count on with expertise in the game,” Staimman said. “My strategy overall was finding guys that were young, energetic and had past playing experience.”

Despite a quiet offseason, the Padres remain determined to bring a championship to San Diego. With a pitching staff focused on staying healthy, Tatis setting MVP goals, Preller staying active and Staimman bringing a young, energetic energy, there is reason to believe heading into 2026.