Walker Buehler Credits Padres Coaches for 5-mph Increase in Fastball Velocity

Walker Buehler's fastball touched 96 mph in his most recent start on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. The same pitch was clocking in at 91 mph only 11 days earlier in Boston, and Buehler lasted just 2.2 innings in his return to Fenway Park.

Where did that boost of 5 mph come from?

According to Buehler, a drill earlier this month led by pitching coaches Ruben Niebla and Chris Apecechea was the catalyst.

"We did some drill work, Ruben and Chris and all of us out there, in Boston actually before my bullpen in Boston," Buehler told 97.3-FM in San Diego on Friday. "The first two innings (against the Red Sox) I threw really well, then lost the feel for what we had put in a couple days before. Now we’ve had two turns of doing this drill work, creating the feels."

Buehler, a two-time All-Star early in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has endured a long road back since his second Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2023 season.

After a down year with the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies in 2025 (4.93 ERA, 82 ERA+ in 126 innings), Buehler signed a minor league contract with the Padres and earned a spot in the starting rotation out of spring training.

To hear him tell it, Buehler's mechanics needed time to revert to their pre-Tommy John surgery form. But he needed help to click his body back into place.

"For us, if we can get our elbow out in front sometimes, we can know when pain is coming, or protect it a little bit," Buehler said on Gwynn and Chris. "Getting back to a spot where I’m launching my whole arm and trying to throw the ball hard, as opposed to just with my wrist, has made a big difference. The command has improved."

Walker Buehler was getting to and holding 95 MPH late into his start last night. @KyleAGlaser says it's "the most promising sign yet." pic.twitter.com/pJeYstmpcC — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) April 17, 2026

In contrast to the prevailing narrative around the relationship between command and velocity, Buehler believes his uptick in speed will help his command.

"The harder I’m throwing, typically, the better command I have," he said. "I think there’s some mentality stuff in that. Also when everything’s synced up, everything’s synced up. So I feel like my throw is best when I’m trying to make 95 percent throws all the time and luckily I’ve been able to find a way to do that."

After the game against the Mariners, Buehler conceded his velocity uptick is "something I'm super excited about."

"It's hard to give more credit to anybody than the coaching staff, the strength guys, the training guys," he said.

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