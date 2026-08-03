What Are the Padres Trading to the Giants for Robbie Ray?

The San Diego Padres made their first move of the trade deadline, acquiring left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants.

Starting pitching was by far San Diego's biggest need, and they addressed it with an intra-divisional trade to acquire a veteran pitcher.

In return, the Padres are sending prospects Miguel Mendez and Joniel Hernandez to San Francisco.

Who is Miguel Mendez?

Mendez, 24, is the Padres' No. 4 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Across 11 starts at Double-A San Antonio this year, the right-handed pitcher accrued a 4.93 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.

Across six seasons in the minor leagues, he's compiled a 4.52 ERA with 368 strikeouts over 328.2 innings pitched.

Who is Joniel Hernandez?

Hernandez, a 17-year-old shortstop, is the Padres' No. 9 ranked prospect. He's hitting .303 with four home runs, 43 RBIs and an OPS of .927 in 41 games at the Dominican Summer League this year.

This is his first season in professional baseball.

Heard from two folks in the last month that Joniel was unlikely to ever make it to Lake Elsinore based on industry interest.



His 2026 DSL production is in line with what we've seen in the past from Jhoan de la Cruz and Victor Acosta. https://t.co/TbAyPYfM4T — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) August 3, 2026

How Much Money Are the Padres Taking With Robbie Ray's Contract?

Ray is in the final season of his five-year, $115 million contract. He's owed around $8 million for the rest of the season.

The Giants will reportedly take on half of it, including half of his $1 million assignment bonus, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

The Giants will take half the money owed to Robbie Ray, including half the $1 million assignment bonus, in the trade to San Diego, a source tells @extrabaggs. https://t.co/daRQpjC8l7 — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 3, 2026

How Does Robbie Ray Fit With the Padres?

Ray had been linked to the Padres over the last week with the team reportedly showing interest in him. Now, he'll join San Diego for the stretch run of the season to stabilize a rotation in desperate need of help.

The Padres currently have two true starting pitchers — Michael King and Walker Buehler — and an 11-man bullpen filled with multi-inning options. Now, they have three starters, and are awaiting the returns of a few more in right-handers Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove and Lucas Giolito.

Ray, 34, is a two-time All-Star, most recently in 2025. This year, he has a 3.08 ERA across 122.2 innings with 107 strikeouts.

Ray just faced the Padres over the weekend, pitching six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. He handed the Padres their only loss in the last nine games.

Now, he'll switch sides and help them in a postseason push.

Across his 13-year career, Ray is 98-97 with a 3.87 ERA and 1,841 strikeouts over 1,563.2 innings pitched.

He has a career 7.43 postseason ERA over 13.1 innings.

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