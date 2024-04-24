Padres Bringing Top International Prospect to Southern California
The Padres signed the top prospect of his international class, brought him to Arizona for spring training, and now sent him to Lake Elsinore for his minor league debut on Tuesday.
Oh, and he is just 17-years-old.
The Storm started Leondalis De Vries at shortstop and batted third on Tuesday night against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. He finished the night 0-for-4 without any strikeouts.
Padres' vice president of player development Ryley Westman announced their shortstop prospect would be reporting to Low-A on Monday. Héctor Gómez first reported the news.
"Leo is a talented player who is also very intelligent," Westman wrote in an email to MLB.com on Sunday. "He has met all of the challenges that we have faced him with, and he loves to play baseball. We are excited to see him get out into the system."
De Vries, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 international prospect, agreed to a $4.2 million contract with San Diego out of the Dominican Republic in January. He arrived in Arizona for the Cactus League in early March and started the Spring Breakout game on March 23, going 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, and two runs scored in a 13-10 win over the Mariners' prospects playing all nine innings.
The infielder stands at 6-foot-2 and has the big league scouts enamored with his ability to recognize pitches and make contact consistently at such a young age. He grew up playing basketball as well, so the Padres are hoping his experience playing point guard will help his mobility and range in the middle infield.
If all of this sounds familiar, it is similar to how the Padres treated Ethan Salas last year. At 16, he debuted with Lake Elsinore, he eventually ended the season in Double-A Fort Wayne and began this season with the Tin Caps.