Padres Manager Reveals Why Manny Machado Didn't Play vs Cubs
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado did not play on Monday during the Padres' 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Instead, the team selected the contract of Donovan Solano from Triple-A, and he filled in for Machado with two hits, one walk, one RBI, and one run across three at-bats.
The day off was intended to give Machado more time to rest as he continues to make his return to playing third base. Machado was unable to do so at the beginning of the year and he served as the team's designated hitter while coming back from right elbow extensor tendon repair surgery.
“It sounds odd to say, because he’s been with us every day and taking at-bats,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “But if you look at it from the field perspective, and how much he’s been on his feet and back-to-backs … he’s basically in kind of in his second week-ish in spring training mode. We talked about what a day off would look like and just continually (kept) the conversation open, and today turned out to be that day.”
Machado had no issues with the off-day.
“I’m on my schedule, and I’m just playing by ear and just seeing how my arm feels day by day,” Machado said. “It’s a new rehab progression for our training staff. They’re handling it well. They’re seeing how I come back the next day, how I react … It’s just playing it by ear. At the end of the day, it’s how I feel and go from there.”
This was the first day Machado was out for the purpose of resting. He has missed four other games this season, but those were to watch the birth of his first child. Machado is returning to the lineup on Tuesday, for the second game of the series against the Cubs.