Padres Targeting All-Star Catcher in Trade Deadline Blockbuster: Report
The San Diego Padres are reportedly targeting All-Star catcher Sean Murphy from the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline.
The Padres currently have two catchers on their roster – Elias Díaz and Martin Maldonado – but are looking to upgrade that position with a player who can also contribute offensively.
In addition to San Diego, MLB insider Jim Bowden said the Tampa Bay Rays also have their eye on Murphy. Bowden added that the Braves could be open to trading Murphy because they have rookie catcher Drake Baldwin, their No. 11 prospect in 2024, as a longer-term option than Murphy who will turn 31 in October.
“There’s a couple of teams, in particular San Diego and Tampa Bay, that would like to pry Sean Murphy from them knowing they have Drake Baldwin as their long-term catcher there,” Bowden said on Foul Territory. “So I think there is a possibility that they could go but if Atlanta does anything, it will probably be Ozuna (Marcell Ozuna), Murphy or something small.”
However, Bowden denied the possibility of the Braves trading one of their everyday starters. Murphy splits time with Baldwin at catcher, making him a much more likely trade option for Atlanta.
“All the rumors about Acuña (Ronald Acuña Jr.) and Albies (Ozzie Albies) and Riley (Austin Riley) and some of these bizarre–Chris Sale’s name I've heard as well– I am not getting that impression from the Atlanta Braves at all, so I think it is small tweaking at the very most for Atlanta,” Bowden added.
Murphy has slashed .225/.309/.78 and hit 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in 56 games this season. He would be a stronger and more reliable batter for the Padres than Díaz and Maldonado, who have each hit four home runs this season.
The 2021 National Gold Glove winner has seven seasons of MLB experience and has played for the Braves and Oakland Athletics. He has made at least 100 appearances in three of those seasons.
In the last two seasons, Murphy has missed time with a strained left oblique muscle in 2024 and a left rib cage fracture this season The Braves placed him on the 10-day injured list after he was hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins and then reactivated him on April 6.
The Braves are 9.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race, so trading Murphy could be in the cards for them at the deadline.
