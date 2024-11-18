2 Former Padres Make 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot for First Time
Two former San Diego Padres players have landed on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Both Ian Kinsler and Fernando Rodney have made the ballot for the first time and are now in consideration for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025.
Kinsler, who closed out his career with the Padres in 2019, began his career when the Texas Rangers drafted him in the 17th round of the 2003 MLB Draft. Kinsler was quickly viewed as one of MLB's most promising prospects early into his minor league career, and ended up making his debut in 2006, when he won the starting second base job for the Rangers.
Kinsler became one of the top rookies in the league, and two years later made his first MLB All-Star Game in 2008 when he hit .319 with 18 home runs and 71 RBIs. Kinsler spent the majority of his career with the Rangers through the 2013 season, before he was traded to the Detroit Tigers. He spent four seasons with the Tigers before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2018 season. He was later to the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and went on to win his first World Series title.
Following the 2018 season, Kinsler signed with the Padres on a two-year, $8 million deal. In his last career game, Kinsler hit a home run and pitched for the first time in the same game. He ended up suffering a herniated disc in his neck, which ended his season. Kinsler retired in Dec. 2019, and joined the Padres front office. He finished his career with 1,999 hits, 257 home runs, and 909 RBIs.
Former Padres pitcher Fernando Rodney also made the ballot for the first time. Rodney had stints with 11 separate MLB teams, and played for the Padres at the beginning of the 2016 season. Rodney recorded 17 saves with a 0.31 ERA with the Padres, but was traded to the Miami Marlins in the middle of the season. Rodney last played in MLB with the Washington Nationals in 2019, and was part of the team's World Series victory.
Rodney did sign a minor league contract with the Houston Astros in 2020, but was released just over a month later. Over his career, Rodney was a three-time MLB All-Star, the American League Comeback Player of the Year, and the AL saves Leader. He finished his career with a 48-71 record, 3.80 ERA, 943 strikeouts, and 327 saves.