3 Padres Earn MVP Votes for 2024 Season
Three San Diego Padres players finished in the top 16 in National League Most Valuable Player voting. Rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill, outfielder Jurickson Profar, and third baseman Manny Machado each received MVP votes.
Merrill received the most points with 57, while Profar had 23 points and Machado earned 12 points. The rookie earned two fifth-place votes. Profar earned one vote for fourth-place and Machado earned a sixth-place vote.
The fact that a trio of Padres players finished in the top 16 in MVP voting is a testament to the team's undeniable talent. Additionally, it's even more shocking that Merrill received so many MVP votes, but didn't take home the Rookie of the Year award.
One could argue Merrill had the best rookie year in franchise history, but Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes was given the NL Rookie of the Year instead.
"Jackson Merrill from day one with the Padres was equally brilliant," Ken Rosenthal said via Foul Territory. "I thought generally speaking a voter, at least I'm speaking for myself here, prefers the position player to the pitcher in a circumstance like this."
Merrill is a bright and promising player for the future of the San Diego organization, but not every player from the 2024 roster will return next season.
Profar is testing free agency, but it seems as though the Padres want to keep the outfielder and he enjoyed playing in San Diego.
Profar could make anywhere between $12-17 million per season after a strong 2024 campaign. Several projections say Profar will likely secure a three-year deal with another team that is willing to pay. The Padres likely won't be willing to outbid teams that want to spend big.
If the market turns out to be not as robust, there is speculation that Profar and the Padres could be in for a reunion on a less expensive deal. The Padres have already talked with Profar and his agent, but money reportedly wasn't the subject.
While Profar may not return to San Diego next season, the leader of the clubhouse will. Many predict the Padres to return to the postseason in 2025, which wouldn't be possible without the leadership of Machado. He's the glue to the team and his role goes far beyond the numbers.