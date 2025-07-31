Athletics Manager Seems to Hint at Mason Miller Trade Amid Padres Interest
Is star Athletics closer Mason Miller on his way to San Diego?
Rumors have been flying all day with less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline arrives. On Wednesday evening, longtime reporter Jon Heyman revealed that the Padres are working on a deal to acquire the elite relief pitcher.
Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Miller did not pitch the ninth inning in Wednesday evening's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners despite it being an obvious save situation.
When asked why Miller didn't pitch, manager Mark Kotsay was coy with his answer, saying that Miller was "unavailable tonight."
Landing Miller would be a major coup for the Padres. He's proven to be one of the most electric arms in all of baseball. On the year, he's averaging 101.1 mph on his fastball — ranking Miller in the 100th percentile across the league. In fact, many of his analytics indicate a premier pitcher.
Miller's strikeout percentage (39.1 percent) ranks in the 100th percentile. In terms of xBA (.180) and whiff percentage (42.8 percent), Miller grades out in the 99th percentile. Hitters are also chasing his pitches 35.6 percent of the time — good for placing Miller in the 96th percentile.
There's some real versatility here should the Padres nab the 26-year-old. San Diego can pair him with Robert Suarez to have a devastating one-two punch at the backend of an already deep bullpen. Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon also have sub-2.00 ERAs as well. Miller's arrival would make San Diego even more of a threat in the National League given the prolonged scuffling of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Should the Friars pull this off, it would be a classic AJ Preller swinging for the fences move to win now rather than hoard talented yet unproven prospects
