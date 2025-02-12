Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Idea Lands Padres Pitcher, Top Prospect From NL Rival
In a frustrating display of offseason moves, or lack thereof, this offseason, the San Diego Padres find themselves in yet another trade prediction.
The constant rumor mill makes a lot of sense given the inability to land top free agents — potentially because of an ownership lawsuit hanging over the franchise — and the ownership dispute being the main reason for a need to shed payroll.
Trades not only have the power to lower the total salary of the roster, but can also bring in new talent that makes a 93-win ball club more of a threat heading into 2025.
Padres second-year pitcher Dylan Cease remains at the center of these potential trades as he has been since the beginning of the offseason, but Bleacher Report has theorized a potential move should general manager A.J. Preller finally pull the trigger.
Given Cease's 2024 campaign, he is oozing in value. Going 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47, the right-hander finished with a WAR of 4.2. His 189.1 innings pitched were a career-high, as well as his strikeout to walk ratio of 3.45.
His 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks should get San Diego at least a top prospect and a younger player with major league experience in return, which is exactly what this deal does.
The Milwaukee Brewers are the recipients of Cease in this trade prediction as they give up 26-year-old southpaw DL Hall and Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect, catcher Jeferson Quero.
Hall has a nasty slider and changeup and provides a left-handed arm that the Padres desperately need in their rotation. His 5.02 ERA over seven starts is a little high, but spending most of the summer in the minors, his MiLB ERA was a better 3.73 across 15 starts.
Quero is an interesting case given the Padres have three catchers on the active roster and their catcher of the future in Ethan Salas waiting in the wings. The 22-year-old Quero also suffered a torn labrum on Opening Day 2024 following his first plate appearance of the season.
In 2023, the slash line of the young catcher was .262/.339/.440 and he added 16 home runs and 49 RBIs in 90 games in Double-A.
Keeping Cease in the rotation is definitely not the worst case-scenario given his productive 2024. The 29-year-old also made it clear he wants to remain in sunny San Diego at the annual Fan Fest at Petco Park earlier this month.
"I love San Diego," Cease said. "I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."