Dodgers Stars Continue to Downplay Rivalry With Padres
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have had some intense battles in recent years, but some of the biggest stars in LA refuse to call it a rivalry.
Superstar Mookie Betts and All-Star catcher Will Smith downplayed the past series on Betts' podcast, saying that despite the past five years of ferocious contests, there needs to be more history involved.
Smith started the conversation by bringing up the New York Yankess, and Betts' former team, the Boston Red Sox.
More news: Padres Coach Has Hilarious 5-Word Message on Pitcher
“I think we’ve had five years now of some really good baseball games, really good series, postseason matchups and stuff," said Smith. "But Red Sox-Yankees is 100 years old. That’s the rivalry in baseball, just from a historical standpoint. I’m not taking away from our battles with them, but I just think time and longevity mean something a little bit more than where we’re at with them. But it’s fun, though.”
Betts replied, citing his own experience with the iconic rivalry.
“I agree with that. Playing with the Red Sox, going into that rivalry, it’s not just about baseball," said Betts. "I feel like here it’s mostly just about baseball and who has the best team. It’s a beautiful thing. I definitely enjoy coming into Petco and hearing all their fans and whatnot. Super loud and it’s a great atmosphere to play baseball. But with the Yankees and Red Sox, it’s baseball but it’s about the cities. It’s like, whose city is better? Who can be the loudest? I think to your point, it runs much, much deeper and is so long with the history.”
More news: Padres Expected to Cut Ties With $5 Million Pitcher This Offseason
San Diego and Los Angeles don't have the luxury of being in their rivalries (or even being a franchise, in the Padres' case) for over 100 years, but the tense nature of the last few years is undeniably some of the most exciting baseball in the majors.
Especially after the countless hit-by-pitches and bench-clearing incidents of this season, paired with an air-tight divisional race, things are shaping up for what would be an epic matchup in October.
Perhaps the Padres will need to hand the Dodgers another loss in the postseason before they start to see the rivalry for what it is, but only time will tell if the two franchises will graduate from bitter foes to true rivals.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.